Owain Doull to make Team Sky debut at Paris-Tours this Sunday

Team Sky have confirmed their seven man team for Paris-Tours, including new signing Owain Doull and his fellow Brits Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe and Andy Fenn

Owain Doull will make his Team Sky debut at Paris-Tours on Sunday, October 9, as he has been named in the British team’s seven man squad.

The Welshman has finally made the move from Team Wiggins after his long rumoured transfer was confirmed back in August.

Doull came third in the 2015 Tour of Britain and this summer took Olympic gold on the track in the team pursuit.

Joining Doull are British workhorses Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe, both of whom are expected to feature in the GB team at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships later this month.

Mark Cavendish will be the British national team’s protected rider, aiming to repeat the success he had in Denmark in 2011.

Olympic Omnium champion Elia Viviani looks set to be Team Sky’s leader at Paris-Tours, with the mostly flat parcours suiting the Italian.

Lars Petter Nordhaug will make his final appearance for the team that he’s been with since its maiden season in 2010. The Norwegian is set to join Matt Brammeir on Ireland’s first ever UCI Pro Continental cycling team, Aqua Blue Sport.

Completing Team Sky’s line-up at Paris-Tours are Michal Golas and Andy Fenn. Fenn’s future at the team is unconfirmed so this could be his last race in Sky colours.

Eurosport 1 will be showing live coverage of the race from 14:30BST on Sunday, October 9.