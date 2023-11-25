Five cycling jackets I’ve been testing this winter are now cheaper than ever, starting from just $111.49 / £96.00 in the Black Friday weekend sales

(Image credit: Anna Abram)

Here's a little sneak preview into our upcoming winter jackets grouptest...

There's nine I'm testing in total - but here's five which can currently be grabbed on a Black Friday discount.

No hints and which is the winner - it might not even be one of these that are on sale(!) - but I'll give a brief overview of the pros and cons of each of the jackets below. Let's whip through!

Winter Jacket Black Friday Deals

Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket USA Women's: was $300.00 , now $225 at Rapha USA Men's: was $300.00 , now $225 at Rapha Use code BF2023 Quite similar in temperature range to dhb's Aeron Deep Winter Softshell 2.0, the major difference between them rests in the panels. Whereas the Aeron Deep Winter Softshell uses the same fabrics throughout, Rapha's Pro Team Winter Jacket has thinner and more breathable panels in areas out of the wind, and thicker, more insulating panels where you hit the elements head-on. The result is a more comfortable moisture regulation for the same temperature and feeling of warmth. The cut is also notably high for a winter jacket, which makes holding an aggressive, aerodynamic position more comfortable with less bunching. Essentially, if you're completing hard intervals as part of your winter training, Rapha is the way to go. If your riding is steadier, then you can save a packet with dhb. UK Women's: was £230.00 , now £172.50 at Rapha UK Men's: was £230.00 , now £172.50 at Rapha