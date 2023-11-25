Five cycling jackets I’ve been testing this winter are now cheaper than ever, starting from just $111.49 / £96.00 in the Black Friday weekend sales
The warmest jackets from Rapha, Velocio, dhb, Endura and Pearl Izumi are all on sale right now. Here’s how they stack up
Here's a little sneak preview into our upcoming winter jackets grouptest...
There's nine I'm testing in total - but here's five which can currently be grabbed on a Black Friday discount.
No hints and which is the winner - it might not even be one of these that are on sale(!) - but I'll give a brief overview of the pros and cons of each of the jackets below. Let's whip through!
Winter Jacket Black Friday Deals
dhb Aeron Deep Winter Softshell 2.0
USA Women's:
was $220.00, now $111.49 at Wiggle
USA Men's:
was $220.00, now $111.49 at Chain Reaction Cycles
This jacket is super warm - one of the warmest on test. Without a base layer, I'm happy riding down to about 4°C / 39°F. The material is figure hugging but stretchy - no issues with flapping, but easy to pop a baselayer under.
The big zipper is a plus, as is the double cuff for easy layering with gloves. It's water resistant and has a generous storm flap with reflective detailing at the back. There are jackets which are much more expensive that are warmer and the side-entry zip pockets rather the normal three rear pockets is a shame - but other than that it's a great winter jacket.
UK Women's:
was £160.00, now £96.00 at Wiggle
UK Men's:
was £160.00, now £96.00 at Wiggle
Velocio Signature Softshell Jacket
USA Women's:
was $269.00, now $188.30 at Velocio
USA Men's:
was $269.00, now $188.30 at Velocio
Use code BFCM2023
The emphasis is more on the 'shell' than the 'soft' with this jacket. It does have an insulating layer inside - so there's more warmth than with a windshell or a rain cape - but once it gets to 8°C / 46°F I need to pull on a baselayer before heading out on Endurance / Z2 rides.
So not a deep winter jacket, but a versatile one which might suit your climate and your layering style. Heavily insulated winter jackets can rest unused for large portions of the year - there were even days this summer that the Velocio Signature Softshell would have been handy.
UK Women's:
was £217.00, now £151.90 at Velocio
UK Men's:
was £217.00, now £151.90 at Velocio
Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket
USA Women's:
was $300.00, now $225 at Rapha
USA Men's:
was $300.00, now $225 at Rapha
Use code BF2023
Quite similar in temperature range to dhb's Aeron Deep Winter Softshell 2.0, the major difference between them rests in the panels.
Whereas the Aeron Deep Winter Softshell uses the same fabrics throughout, Rapha's Pro Team Winter Jacket has thinner and more breathable panels in areas out of the wind, and thicker, more insulating panels where you hit the elements head-on. The result is a more comfortable moisture regulation for the same temperature and feeling of warmth.
The cut is also notably high for a winter jacket, which makes holding an aggressive, aerodynamic position more comfortable with less bunching. Essentially, if you're completing hard intervals as part of your winter training, Rapha is the way to go. If your riding is steadier, then you can save a packet with dhb.
UK Women's:
was £230.00, now £172.50 at Rapha
UK Men's:
was £230.00, now £172.50 at Rapha
Pearl Izumi PRO Insulated Jacket
USA Women's:
was $175.00, now $131.25 at Pearl Izumi
USA Men's:
was $225.00, now $168.95 at Backcountry
This is a very different design approach to all the others on this list. Whereas the rest go for a 'softer' soft shell, this material is more like that of a packable windshell.
This is combined with Polartec's Alpha Direct, which is very light, lofty and, well, simply fluffy! An increasing number of brands are using it, and it's very warm for its weight and bulk.
All together, this makes the Pearl Izumi PRO actually packable! Aside from just wearing it straight, I find it's a great topping layer that I can start with and take off once I warm up - then whip back on in the case of a mechanical or cafe stop (hopefully the latter!)
UK Women's:
was £117.00, now £58.50 at Pearl Izumi
UK Men's:
was £217.39, now £108.70 at Pearl Izumi
Endura Pro SL 3-Season Jacket
US Men's :
was $299.99, now from $104.96 at Backcountry
And finally, the Endura Pro SL. You can think of this as essentially two jackets in one, with a moderately insulated outer jacket (more so than the Velocio Signature Softshell, less so that the Rapha Pro Team Winter Jacket) - but with an integrated Primaloft Evolve insulating vest that can be added and removed.
This material is very similar to Polartec's Alpha Direct fabric, and is highly insulating for its weight and bulk. Together, I've been happy riding down to temperatures of 3°C / 37°F without an additional base layer.
UK Men's:
was £199.99, now from £100.00 at Endura
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
After winning the 2019 National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Biking Championships and claiming the plushie unicorn (true story), Stefan swapped the flat-bars for drop-bars and has never looked back.
Since then, he’s earnt his 2ⁿᵈ cat racing licence in his first season racing as a third, completed the South Downs Double in under 20 hours and Everested in under 12.
But his favourite rides are multiday bikepacking trips, with all the huge amount of cycling tech and long days spent exploring new roads and trails - as well as histories and cultures. Most recently, he’s spent two weeks riding from Budapest into the mountains of Slovakia.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
-
-
I've found the cheapest Black Friday smart trainer deal - it’s just £210. Incredible.
This is my top pick for anyone looking to get started riding indoors - I wish smart trainers were this affordable when I first got one
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-
This Garmin Edge 830 is still my favourite toy – and there's crazy reductions on it this Black Friday
Go from A to B and anywhere in-between with this GPS computer, with touchscreen and superb mapping
By James Shrubsall Published
-
The best Backcountry deals this Black Friday: starting at $9.98 - up to 83% off Specialized, 45% off Silca, 40% off Cervelo, Thule...
Specialized's Torch 3.0 cycling shoes and Silca's Pocket Impero are two of my top picks; quality products at a much lower price than usual
By Anna Marie Abram Published
-
As someone who’s suffered eye damage, I need to wear sunglasses on every single ride – these on-sale cycling sunnies are my absolute favorite
The Tifosi Rail XC cycling sunglasses feature lens-darkening technology, allowing me to wear them year-round
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
When it came to the 350 challenging miles of Unbound XL, these were the only bib-shorts I considered wearing – and yes, they’re on sale for Black Friday
Don’t snooze on this deal. Your undercarriage will thank you
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
My favourite Castelli winter gloves are at their lowest price ever on Amazon this Black Friday
Castelli's Perfetto RoS gloves got a perfect score from our in-house reviewers
By Tom Davidson Published
-
The Fizik shoes I wear all year round are discounted up to 50% this Black Friday
I've had these shoes for three years and they're still going strong
By Tom Davidson Published
-
I know it's an aero helmet but I've worn the Specialized Evade for racing, commuting, gravel riding, mountain biking and more - and it's price slashed this Black Friday
Apologies for the bizarre collage of selfies - but you get the idea - I rate this helmet
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
Live: Best Black Friday cycling deals as they happen - 50% off Wahoo, Vittoria, Garmin, Apple and more!
Black Friday is here - and so are the biggest discounts! We're on hand picking out the best deals on the biggest brands
By Stefan Abram Last updated
-
Apple's AirPods Pro Gen 2 hits lowest ever price for Black Friday - are these now the best value earbuds for cycling?
The competition is fierce but could a $80 / £30 saving tip the balance...?
By Anna Marie Abram Last updated