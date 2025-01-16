Stevie Williams' title defence, FDJ-Suez's new start, and Geraint Thomas' last season: Five things to look out for at the Tour Down Under 2025

Women's Tour Down Under, 17-19 January, Adelaide, Australia

The WorldTour season begins on Friday with the women's Tour Down Under, a three-stage race which aims to set the tone for the season. It will be followed by the men's race, a six-stage event, which begins on Tuesday, running until next Sunday.

The biggest races of the Australian calendar are always full of intrigue and interesting storylines, with Antipodean riders in particular keen to show off their form, while riders from the rest of the world aim to kick off their years with a bang.

Can Williams defend his title?

Last year’s Tour Down Under represented the start of Stevie Williams’ best year yet, as the Welsh Israel-Premier Tech rider won his first WorldTour stage race, in the hills around Adelaide. The 28-year-old went on to win La Flèche Wallonne and the Tour of Britain Men in a successful season. This year’s course which should suit him, with its mix of punchy hills and proper climbs. He certainly knows how to do it, although he’ll have to get past 2023’s winner Jay Vine, too, who has the extra incentive of being the home favourite.

FDJ-Suez’s new start

2025 is a big season for FDJ-Suez, with their big signing of Demi Vollering, a switch to Specialized, a deal with Nike, and all the attention that comes with that. They won a stage through the now departed Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig last season, with debutant Ally Wollaston, also a winner last year. Fellow new signing Elise Chabbey is also set to ride in Australia, so the French team’s grand projet is set to get off the ground.

Jayco-AlUla attempts to battle back

It was a disappointing return for the Australian teams Jayco AlUla and Liv-Jayco-AlUla last year, with no stage wins or place on the GC podium for the home team. Things almost have to go well for the squads this year, with expectation heavy from the management and fans. The women will be led by Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Ella Wyllie, while the men will hope for success through Luke Plapp and Campbell Stewart.

Geraint’s last season

After 19 years in the pro peloton, this will be Geraint Thomas’s last. The Welsh Ineos Grenadiers rider kicks off his farewell tour at the Tour Down Under, a race he will ride for the 15th time. While he is unlikely to be looking to win the early season race, with his season centering on objectives later this year, it is the beginning of the end for the Tour de France winner. Expect him to still be competitive, despite his 38 years.

25th edition of established race

The Tour Down Under occupies a weird place in the calendar, well over a month before the European season properly kicks off, and while many riders not present in Australia are still firmly in training camp mode. However, this year’s race is the 25th edition, and it is a proper WorldTour event, one that should be treated with respect. For teams and riders hoping to set the tone, especially if they’re antipodean, it is a really big deal.

Focus on: Willunga Hill

Both the men and women’s races will tackle the famous Willunga Hill twice in one stage, which is always decisive in the race. It might seem small in comparison to the high altitude climbs of the Grand Tours later in the year, but 3.4km at 7.3% is not nothing, and always sorts the bunch out at the end of a tough race.

Richie Porte dominated the climb for many years, but there hasn’t been a single figure to follow the Australian climber in the same way since. Last year saw the women’s peloton tackle Willunga for the first time, so it coming twice in the same stage should add an extra test. Sarah Gigante proved the fastest up the climb last year, but in her absence in 2025, the race will be wide open. In the men’s race, Stevie Williams cemented his victory last year in the final sprint up the hill, and will use that experience to compete again.

Riders to watch

Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)

Last year was the 22-year-old’s breakout season, with Bradbury winning stages at the Giro d’Italia and Tour de Suisse, as well as finishing on the overall podium at both, and second in the under-23 category at the World Championships. The Australian finished third last year at her home stage race, and will be in fine form having come off the back of the Australian Nationals, and aiming to impress.

Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek)

Having moved from SD Worx-Protime to Lidl-Trek in the off-season, it is a new start for the New Zealander, who will be expecting more general classification opportunities this year. The 24-year-old will also be coming off the back of her own National Championships, and also won a stage at the Giro d’Italia last year. A tip for the Willunga stage.

Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL)

Onley won the Willunga Hill stage in the men’s race last season, and will look to repeat that again this time around. That stage win was the beginning of a mixed season for the 22-year-old, where he often impressed, without many victories, and sustained multiple injuries. He’ll be hoping that his 2025 is full of more fortune, starting Down Under.

Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Starting out at a new team is the Ecuadorean, who moved from Ineos Grenadiers. He finished second overall last season, and is the perfect kind of rider for the punchy terrain of the Tour Down Under. Expect him to be mixing it up in sprint finishes, and also on climbs, which should put him in a good place for the overall win.

Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

Sam Welsford dominated the sprints at last year’s Tour Down Under, winning three stages. It was thought it heralded big things, but there was just one more victory all season. With the distraction of Olympic track cycling out of the way, the 28-year-old will be hoping to get his season off to a flyer again, and will try and make it continue on this year.