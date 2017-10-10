Cyclist dies after collision with lorry at busy Birmingham junction

32-year-old woman pronounced dead at the scene

A cyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry in Birmingham on Monday afternoon.

The 32-year-old cyclist, who has not yet been named by police, was treated by paramedics at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road, but was pronounced dead at the scene

Photos of the scene of the crash posted on social media appeared to show that the collision took place as the lorry turned left at the junction.

The Birmingham Mail reports that the driver of the lorry remained at the scene following the crash, which occurred at around 4pm, and is now helping the with their enquiries.

“This investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to establish exactly what happened,” said Sgt Alan Wood, from the West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision who hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch. Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who lost her life.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1591 09/10/17.