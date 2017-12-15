Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish, Philippe Gilbert and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish, Philippe Gilbert and more.

1. Peter Sagan’s box splits. Impressive

2. And then…

3. Astana ribs Movistar on its choice of colour for its new team kit, which looks vaguely familiar

4. Take advantage of that tailwind to take a Strava KOM, as well as carrying your lunch and a laptop

5. Speaking of wind… Mark Cavendish reports that it’s a bit blowy on the Isle of Man

6. Philippe Gilbert goes for a drive, and just about makes it to the top

7. Ian Bibby also braves the icy conditions, but on two wheels

8. Nathan Haas is on the lookout for airport prates

9. The miracle of Christmas?

10. Surrey Roads Policing Unit with a timely reminder for drivers

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more tweets from the world of cycling.