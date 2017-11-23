Over £1100 off this Zipp 202 Firecrest carbon wheelset in massive Black Friday bargain

This Zipp 202 Firecrest carbon wheelset is currently discounted by a staggering £1138 in this massive Black Friday bargain

Honestly, we’re a little agape at just how much of a good deal this is. Currently available in Cycle Surgery’s Black Friday sales you can get a pair of Zipp 202 Firecrest carbon clincher wheels for just £931 – that’s a staggering discount of £1138.

To put into perspective just how good this deal is, one wheel is currently retailing for £745 alone on a rival shopping site.

The Zipp 202s remain one of the best all round wheelsets on the market. Their carbon make up gives them a feather weight composition – a claimed 1395g – that makes them the lightest member of the Firecrest wheelset.

Zipp rims are known to be wide, and these come in at 25.4mm. We love wide rims, not least because they make tyres have a much larger profile, in turn offering more grip and increase comfort.

We reviewed the Zipp 202 Firecrest carbon clinchers, and found them to be “a great all-round wheel: responsive in the hills, stable in crosswinds and plain fast on the flat. We love them”.

In particular we liked the stiffer hubs which will have a knock effect on your bearings life span. Plus, their shallower rim profile makes them a whole lot more stable in the wind.

Granted, it’s currently winter, so a set of Sunday best wheels probably aren’t top of the list right now, but imagine the benefits when we get back into the sunny days of spring and summer – you’ll be the envy of your mates.

If you want in on the action, you better move quick as these are selling like mad.