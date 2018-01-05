Team Sunweb to race Giant’s own wheels and shoes in the WorldTour

The WorldTour team joins its Continental development squad and women's team in using Giant's wheels

The Sunweb team, including Tom Dumoulin, will race aboard Giant’s own brand wheels for the first time in the 2018 season.

It’s a move that will seen Sunweb ditch Shimano as its wheel provider in favour of Giant’s own brand wheel offerings.

From the images, it looks like the team will be using a selection of rims, from Giants deep section wheels through to its climbing system.

It’s a move that’s becoming increasingly common at the top of the sport, with the Specialized sponsored Bora-Hansgrohe team racing on Roval wheels while Trek-Segafredo use Bontrager hoops.

Over the last few year’s Giant has spent a lot of time developing its wheel systems, whole-heartedly embracing both disc brakes and tubeless technology. Its consumer bikes are now shipping tubeless, while disc brake options are available for its Propel, TCR and Defy ranges.

While it seems unlikely we’ll see any riders racing tubeless in 2018, it could be that a few are tempted by the more powerful disc brakes – we’ll have to wait and see.

From the photos, it looks like Team Sunweb will continue its partnership with Vittoria tyres for racing rather than start using Giants own rubber.

From what we saw at the Team Sunweb presentation it looks like the team will also be using Giant’s own in-development shoes rather than Shimano’s S-Phyre options, but we’ll find out for sure at the upcoming Tour Down Under.

The shoes look high-end, as you would expect from a WorldTour team, and from what we can see they have a perforated upper with two Boa dials for retention.