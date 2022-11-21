Wahoo's biggest ever discount on Kickr V5 smart trainer, Kickr Bike 1.0 and V1 Elemnt Roam bike computer

The timing of Black Friday has worked out well if you're looking for a discount on Wahoo equipment this year. With Wahoo recently launching upgrades to its Kickr turbo trainer, Kickr Bike exercise bike and Elemnt Roam bike computer, you can pick up the older models of each with up to 38 per cent off the standard price in the UK and 47 per cent off in the US while stocks last.

They're among the best Black Friday deals this year.

We'll go into detail on all the products Wahoo has slashed the prices of this Black Friday further down the page. But if you just want to head straight off to their site and snap up the deals before stock runs out, those links are right here.

Wahoo Kickr V5 smart trainer

The Wahoo Kickr is still one of the best smart turbo trainers over ten years after it was originally launched.

The fact that we're now onto Version 6 shows how Wahoo has been incrementally upgrading the Kickr over that time. The changes from the Wahoo Kickr V5 are relatively modest though, making the current discount on the V5 a tempting option.

Go for the V5 and you still get calibration-free +/-1% power accuracy, the ability to simulate climbs up to 20% and up to 2200 watts resistance, along with 5 degrees of side-to-side movement via Kickr Action Feet and the option to hook up to the Kickr Climb and Kickr Headwind.

The newer Kickr V6 has built-in wifi, whereas the V5 has Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity only, so your internet connection had to go through a head unit like the Wahoo Elemnt Roam, a smartphone, a tablet, a computer or a Direct Connect dongle. That doesn't materially affect the V5's performance relative to the V6 though.

Other than that, the V6 is designed so that if you pause during a workout it will increase the resistance gradually, whereas the V5 starts you again at full resistance level. There's also a new built-in odometer with V6.

For the user, we reckon those changes are nice-to-haves rather than deal breakers, so if you're looking for a new smart turbo trainer, a third off the Kickr V5 in the US and over a quarter off in the UK seem like deals worth snapping up.

Wahoo Kickr Bike 1.0 smart bike

The savings on the previous model Wahoo Kickr Bike are even more dramatic than on the Kickr. If you've got the space for one of the best exercise bikes, it's way up there, with features like the ability to tilt to simulate gradients and easy adjustability. It borrows plenty of its features from the Kickr trainer like its large flywheel and you can set up the shifters and gear ratios to simulate your outdoor bike.

Once again, the upgrades from the older Kickr Bike 1.0 to the new Kickr Bike 2.0 are relatively modest, with wifi connectivity the main one, along with a Direct Connect port, Easyramp and an odometer. Oh, and max resistance is upped from 2200W to 2500W - useful if you've got the legs of a pro sprinter.

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V1 bike computer

The Wahoo Elemnt Roam has also had an upgrade in October this year. On the outside, the new model looks almost identical. We rated the V1 Wahoo Elemnt Roam one of the best cycling computers available when we reviewed it, so again a hefty discount makes it a great option to scoop up while it's available.

Although they look almost the same, the newer Roam has a lot more memory at 32GB against 4GB. There's also a 64-colour screen as against 8-colours, although Wahoo hasn't really upgraded the colour usage much from the V1. There are some neat new features as well, like the ability to broadcast a route to other Wahoo users.

But again, we reckon that with the available Black Friday discount, which gives you a price similar to the full RRP of many entry level computers, it's well worth looking at the older model.

There's even more of a reduction on the Wahoo Elemnt Roam bundled with a Tickr heart rate monitor, a speed and a cadence sensor for a complete set-up.