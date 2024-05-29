How to watch the Tour de France live stream 2024

All the information you need in order to tune into the biggest race of the year

The final podium of the 2023 Tour de France on the Champs-Elysées in Paris
The wait is nearly over for the biggest bike race of the year, the Tour de France 2024. Like us, you'll probably be wanting to tune in and watch, so we've put together a comprehensive guide to exactly how you can watch everything from live coverage to highlights of this iconic Grand Tour.

It should be an exciting battle for overall victory, with four potential winners all vying for the maillot jaune. Reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) are the men most likely, although newly-anointed Giro d'Italia champion Pogačar is the only rider to have come through the early season unscathed. The other three have missed training time after tangling with each other in the same crash in Itzulia Basque Country in April.

Watch a live stream from anywhere with NordVPN

NordVPN lets you use all your usual apps and websites when you're out of the country, including all your favourites cycling channels. Secure encryption offers multiple layers of privacy. It's fast and easy to use.

There's 24-hour customer support and a 30-day money back offer.

Get 60% off NordVPN

Watch Tour de France 2024 live stream on FLOBikes in USA

FloBikes boasts an impressive bill of live racing throughout the season, including the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and more. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month).

