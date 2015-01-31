Challenge Mallorca: Trofeo Andratx photo gallery

Photos of Steve Cummings winning the second day of the Challenge Mallorca. Pictures by Andy Jones

Steve Cummings took his first victory for the MTN-Qhubeka team on Friday, winning the second day of the 2015 Challenge Mallorca: Trofeo Andratx – Mirador d’Es Colomer.

Cummings attacked on the final climb of the day to hold off 2014 WorldTour champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) came home for third.

>>> Steve Cummings wins at Challenge Mallorca (video)

It’s Cummings’ first win since February last year, when he won the Tour Mediterranéen after clinching that race’s time trial stage.

The Wirral man signed to African team MTN-Qhubeka from BMC Racing.