CyclePremier.com-Metaltek: Team profile

CyclePremier.com-Metaltek
Experienced hands Tony Gibb and James Millard join from the defunct Plowman Craven outfit to head the Tour Series charge this year.
Jason White from Southend proved to be the 2009 team’s star performer in the crits, while German Raphael Deinhart is handy on the road. The new signings should see Cycle Premier pushing higher up the Tour Series standings after last year’s ninth spot overall.
RIDERS
Raphael Deinhart
Ashley Finn
Richard Hepworth
Tony Gibb
Andy Magnier
James Millard
Ben Price
Robert Smail
Jason White
Simon Wilson
MANAGER
Rod Freeman
BIKES
Basso
RESULTS
1st Tony Gibb (individual result), Tour Series Round 1 – Canary Wharf
LINKS
www.cyclepremier.com
