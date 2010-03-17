CyclePremier.com-Metaltek: Team profile

CyclePremier.com-Metaltek

Experienced hands Tony Gibb and James Millard join from the defunct Plowman Craven outfit to head the Tour Series charge this year.

Jason White from Southend proved to be the 2009 team’s star performer in the crits, while German Raphael Deinhart is handy on the road. The new signings should see Cycle Premier pushing higher up the Tour Series standings after last year’s ninth spot overall.



RIDERS

Raphael Deinhart

Ashley Finn

Richard Hepworth

Tony Gibb

Andy Magnier

James Millard

Ben Price

Robert Smail

Jason White

Simon Wilson

MANAGER

Rod Freeman

BIKES

Basso

RESULTS

1st Tony Gibb (individual result), Tour Series Round 1 – Canary Wharf

LINKS

www.cyclepremier.com

