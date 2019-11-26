Save almost 40% on a Cycleops H2 Smart Turbo in Black Friday sales

Smart turbo trainers have transformed indoor cycling from a boring ‘needs must’ pursuit into a racing discipline of its own, with the inaugural UCI E-Sports World Championships planned for 2020.

If you’ve yet to bring your training cave up to date, then now might be the time – with a host of Black Friday offers cutting the cost of the smart trainers which mimic elevation and bring virtual training to life.

There’s several tasty offers out there, including a £391 saving on Cyclops’ H2 model, now at ProBikeKit for £608.99 (down from £1000).

The H2 offers up a 20lb flywheel, designed to provide a real-world ride feel. It will replicate climbs up to 20 per cent and can handle 2000 watts (if you can produce them!).

The power readings are accurate to +/- 2 per cent, and the unit outputs just 66 decibels at 20mph, so you can train without infuriating family or friends.

Of course, it’s Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible so you can pair up to software packages. Folding legs keep the footprint small when out of use, but stable in use, and it all weighs in at 21.3kg.

If you’re prepared to shell out a little more, then the Tacx Neo 2 Smart Trainer could be yours for £899.99.

The Tacx Neo is a popular model at Cycling Weekly, impressing us with its heavy flywheel and natural ride feel.

The newest model, the Neo 2, offers pedal stroke analysis, and can replicate climbs as steep as 25 per cent, catering for a max power output up to 2,200 watts.

With an RRP of £1199, the unit is now reduced by 25 per cent, to £899.99 at Wiggle.

Black Friday’s official date is November 29, with mega deals expected to last until Monday December 2. There’s plenty of offers floating around already, and we’re doing the hard part by wading through them, to find the best deals on products our tech team recommends.

In our Black Friday deals content, we include links to retailers. If you click on one, then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.