SRAM AXS reduced in Black Friday sales

The introduction of SRAM AXS (pronounced Axis) caused quite a stir this year – the brand new 12-speed, wireless electronic only groupset promises to provide a greater range of gears in a smooth system thanks to the adjusted ratios.

>>> Best Black Friday deals 2019

Boasting what SRAM calls “modern gearing”, the X-range gear set up is available in three chainring sizes: 50/37, 48/35 and 36/33.

The chaingrings have shrunk, but with more sprockets on the rear, riders can achieve more and less resistance than available via a traditional system. The expectation is that riders stay in the big ring longer, and enjoy smooth shifts along the way.

The claims proved to be genuine on test: Cycling Weekly’s tech editor Symon Lewis awarded the SRAM Red eTap system 10/10 – a rare score, and the SRAM Force eTap version got a perfect 10, too.

The even better news is that retailers have taken a black marker to the prices for SRAM AXS groupsets this Black Friday.

Evans Cycles has reduced all SRAM AXS groupsets by 25 per cent – see the deals here. The retailer tells us that these offers are on a ‘whilst stocks last’ basis.

The Evans deal is a blanket reduction across the groupset options. But it’s worth shopping around.

At Wiggle, we found some versions price slashed by as much as 37 per cent – see the SRAM Red eTap AXS versions here and SRAM Force eTap AXS here. There’s also some pretty bold price cuts over at Sigma Sports, too.

Black Friday’s official date is November 29, with mega deals expected to last until Monday December 2. There’s plenty of offers floating around already, and we’re doing the hard part by wading through them, to find the best deals on products our tech team recommends.

In our Black Friday deals content, we include links to retailers. If you click on one, then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.