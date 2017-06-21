Peter Sagan aims for sixth green jersey as Bora-Hansgrohe confirm final Tour de France team

Rafal Majka is also named as the team's GC leader

Peter Sagan and Rafal Majka will co-lead Bora-Hansgrohe at this year’s Tour de France.

The two-time world champion Sagan will be given a strong lead out team to fight for his sixth consecutive green jersey.

Sagan does well enough on his own, hopping from wheel to wheel so it will be interesting to see Bora provide a more traditional sprinter’s lead out for him.

The Slovakian will be one of a two pronged attack with last year’s king of the mountains, Rafal Majka, hoping to challenge for GC and show a good account of himself.

The Polish rider was Sagan’s colleague at Tinkoff last year and has also brought his good form with him winning a stage at the Tour of California and winning the overall Tour of Slovenia this year.

The team’s sport director, Enrico Poitschke, said the team is the perfect balance for both. “We have to support two leaders and need a balance between guys for the flat, sprints, and climbers. I am confident we found that mix, and now we are ready.”

After a surprising start at the Giro d’Italia earlier this year, Bora-Hansgrohe’s smart riding capitalised on a confused peloton to capture the stage one victory and the pink jersey, Sagan and co will feel they can emulate that success at the year’s biggest event.

With a strong line up of domestiques including the Critérium du Dauphiné‘s white jersey winner, Emanuel Buchmann, Majka will be confident that he can place well overall, while Sagan will want to continue his dominance.

Bora-Hansgrohe line-up for the Tour de France 2017

Maciej Bodnar (Pol)

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)

Marcus Burghardt (Ger)

Rafal Majka (Pol)

Jay McCarthy (Aus)

Pawel Poljanski (Pol)

Peter Sagan (Svk)

Juraj Sagan (Svk)

Rüdiger Selig (Ger)