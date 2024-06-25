Stage wins, polka dots, domestique duties? What to expect from the 3 Americans at the 2024 Tour de France

Powless, Jorgenson and Quinn: meet the small but mighty US contingent

The three americans at the tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

The 2024 Tour de France gets underway in Florence, Italy, on Saturday, June 29, with a peloton of 176 riders spread across 22 teams.

This year, only three American riders are among them, but based on their strong performances of late, this small contingent holds great promise. As the tireless lieutenant for Jonas Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss had been on the roster for Visma - Lease a Bike but caught Covid and was replaced last minute by Dutchman Bart Lemmen.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸