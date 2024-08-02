Specialized, Trek, Canyon, and more: Custom Olympics paint jobs break cover on road race recon

The world's biggest bike brands have pulled out all the stops for Paris

Remco Evenepoel, Jasper Stuyven and Kasia Niewiadoma at the Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tom Davidson)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Flashes of gold, silver and metallic pink were spotted in central Paris on Thursday, turning café-goers' heads as the Olympic peloton performed a group recon of the road race course.

Organised by the Games, the riders travelled in a speed-controlled convoy through the streets of the French capital, taking in the cobbled climb of Rue Lepic and the tourist district of Montmartre. It was, in essence, a coffee ride without the coffee. 

