Daryl Impey tops UCI WorldTour ranking after solid performance in Australia

South African Daryl Impey won the Tour Down Under and placed third in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race to top the early 2018 WorldTour ranking

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) tops the latest edition of the UCI WorldTour ranking, published after the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Sunday (January 28).

Tour Down Under winner Impey enjoyed another podium appearance in the Great Ocean Road Race after sprinting to third place behind Australian Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Italian Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).

The 33-year-old has amassed 800 points from the opening two races of the 2018 WorldTour in Australia, well ahead of compatriot Richie Porte (BMC) in second with 460 points. Porte was second overall in the TDU and won the key climbing stage to Willunga Hill.

Belgian Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) earned third place in the ranking after placing fifth in the TDU and fourth in the Great Ocean Road Race.

Top British rider is Owain Doull (Team Sky), who sits in 26th spot and with 45 points.

Impey’s Australian Mitchelton-Scott squad sits at the top of the WorldTour team ranking, with Belgian outfit Quick-Step Floors in second and USA’s BMC Racing in third.

It’s early days in the 37-race UCI WorldTour calendar and the ranking is likely to change dramatically once the Abu Dhabi Tour is completed (February 21-25) and the action moves to Europe for the start of the Classics and week-long stage races such as Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.

Points are awarded to riders who place highly in WorldTour races, with more prestigious races – such as the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix – having more points on offer.

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) topped the 2017 WorldTour ranking after winning Paris-Roubaix, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke and Ghent-Wevelgem.

UCI WorldTour 2018 ranking (as of January 28)

Individual riders

1. Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott, 800 pts

2. Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing, 460 pts

3. Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors, 400 pts

4. Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe, 340 pts

5. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data, 340 pts

6. Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors, 310 pts

7. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, 275 pts

8. Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky, 175 pts

9. Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain-Merida, 150 pts

10. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, 140 pts

Teams

1. Mitchelton-Scott, 1006 pts

2. Quick-Step Floors, 782 pts

3. BMC Racing, 617 pts

4. Bora-Hansgrohe, 464 pts

5. Dimension Data, 411 pts