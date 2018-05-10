BMC clearance sale: Get £900 off a 2018 BMC Roadmachine 01 Four and much more

Evans Cycles is having a massive BMC sale, and we've found the best deals

Today’s a good day if you’re in the market for a new bike as Evans Cycles has got some brilliant deals on BMC road bikes. Its clearance section has discounts of up to 35% on some models, including 2018 and 2017 model years.

We’ve worked our way through the bikes and found the best deals, although as ever some of them are in slightly small or big sizes. Still, they’re worth checking out if you’re interested in a new bike!

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

BMC Roadmachine 01 Four 2018 was £4,400, now £3,500

The Roadmachine 01 retains the sporting essence of its older sibling and, frankly, this is a superb deal.

The Roadmachine 01 Four is a full carbon affair, equipped with Shimano Ultegra and hydraulic disc brakes. The D-shaped seatpost offers greater compliance out on the road and the frame has an integrated fork and head tube for a sleeker and more aerodynamic design. Elsewhere, the bike has 28mm Vittoria Corsa tyres and DT Swiss wheels. Even better all sizes are currently still available.

Buy now: BMC Roadmachine 01 Four 2018 at Evans Cycles for £3500

BMC Roadmachine 03 One 2018 road bike was £2000, now £1300

This model offers a great ride for a very reasonable discounted price – especially if you can fit a 47, 51 or 54cm frame.

It’s a triple butted aluminium frame with a carbon fork and a Shimano 105 drive chain. It also has hydraulic disc brakes and Mavic Aksium All Road wheels with 12mm thru-axles. It’s finished off with nice wide tyres to help take the sting out of the ride and make it a more versatile bike.

Buy now: BMC Roadmachine 03 One 2018 at Evans Cycles for £1300

BMC Crossmachine 01 Two 2018 cyclocross bike was £2,800, now £2,240

Cyclocross season is never far away, so now’s a good time to bag a bargain if you’re looking to get involved in the sport or looking to up skill. We reviewed last year’s model and really quite liked it. It’s equipped with SRAM’s Force One drive chain which we really rate, being instantly convinced of its racing potential despite the lack of a second chainring. It also has those classic killer BMC looks and DT Swiss wheels.

Buy now: BMC Crossmachine 01 Two 2018 at Evans Cycles for £2,240

BMC Teammachine ALR01 Two 2018 was £1550, now £1000

Buy now: BMC Teammachine ALR01 Two 2018 at Evans Cycles now £1000

Buy now: BMC Teammachine ALR01 Three for £800 (down from £1250)

This could be a nice upgrade bike for those looking to step a bit further into the sport. A discount of £550 is nothing to be sniffed at, especially when it comes with Shimano 105, a triple butted aluminium frame and a carbon fork for added comfort.

If you want to save a touch more money you can also get a BMC Teammachine ALR01 Three for £800 (link above). The catch is that only sizes 47 and 51cm are still available.