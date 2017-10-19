Evans Cycles is having a massive sale on its Cannondale Synapse range, with up to £1000 off

The choicest picks from Evans Cycles' Cannondale Synapse fire sale

Evans Cycles is having a bit of a fire sale on its Cannondale Synapse range, with some bikes being discounted by up to a £1000.

We’ve pulled together some of the best offers here.

Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod Disc Ultegra £4,199 £2,999

Evans Cycles has discounted the Shimano Ultegra Disc brake model of its Cannondale Synapse model by over £1000, and there’s still three sizes available.

It has the now old school Shimano Ultegra 6800, which it has partnered with CZero carbon disc brake clinches and Schwalbe One tyres.

Cannondale Synapse Carbon Ultegra Disc £2,699 £1,799

This particular model doesn’t have the same Hi-Mod moniker as the one above, which means it uses a slightly different carbon, but that doesn’t stop it being a great ride.

It has a mish mash of components, with Cannondale’s HollowGram Si chainset with Shimano Ultegra 6800 shifters and a Shimano 105 cassette. The wheels are Mavic Aksiums with Mavic tyres

Cannondale Synapse Carbon 105 disc £2,199 £1,579

Another great option for £1,600, this particular model has Shimano 105 parts partnered with Cannondale’s HollowGram Si chainset. It has Maddux rims with Schwalbe tyres attached.

The best thing, though, is that it’s available in all the most common sizes.

Cannondale Synapse Alloy Claris women’s £699 £594

This particular model would be perfect for anything from commuting, to entry level rides to churning out the winter miles.

It has a no fuss drive chain made up of various Shimano Claris and Sunrace parts, Schwalbe tyres and even a carbon fork to take some of the sting out of the road!

Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod Carbon Ultegra Di2 Disc £4,699 £3699

This particular model is a real stunner, with Shimano Ultegra Di2 gears and Cannondale’s HollowGram Si chainset with SpideRing – Cannondale’s own lightweight chainrings.

It’s a similar story with the wheels, which are Cannondale’s own lightweight Hollowgram Si carbon clincher discs which are tubeless ready.

Unfortunately, there is only a size 58 left, so if that’s you you’re in luck!