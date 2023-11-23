Live: Best Black Friday cycling deals as they happen - 50% off Specialized shoes, off Velosambas, 46% off Tacx Neo 2T and more!

It's been a long lead up, but now Black Friday is here - and so too are the biggest and best discounts. Those key products which remained stubbornly at their full retail price (or only a meagre discount) have now been slashed in price.

In the US, the big ticket deals are 70% off Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes, 50% off Vittoria Corsa tires, 46% off Oakley Jawkbreaker sunnies, 36% off Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer and $50 off Wahoo Elemnt Bolt bike computer.

In the UK, the major headliners are 43% Oakley Jawbreaker sunnies, 35% off Elite Direto turbo trainer, 46% off Continental GP5000 tyres, 39% off Supacaz Super Sticky bar tape, £50 off Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2, and a whopping 78% off dhb Aeron Lab Carbon Road Shoe (although read the customer reviews before buying).

We're going to be on hand throughout the Black Friday long weekend, digging out the best deals and the stock levels come and go - stay tuned.

USA: Quick Cycling Deals

USA: Our Top 5 picks

1. Specialized Torch 1.0 Road Shoes: was $120.00 , now $59.99

50% off: These shoes are such a classic. The composite sole strikes an excellent balance between stiffness and comfort - excellent for long rides. You can read our full Specialized Torch 1.0 review here.

1. Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer: was $1,399.99 , now $899.99 at Amazon

36% off: $500 off Tacx's flagship indoor trainer is a deal that won't stick around for long. This top-end smart trainer has power accuracy of ±1%, is one of the most stable for sprints, packs away small - and can even power itself! You can check out all the details in our guide to the best smart trainers here.



4. Oakley Jawbreaker Dual Lens Photochromic sunglasses: was $337.40, now $176.99 at Wiggle

46% off: The Jawkreakers have been around for a while, but they are a design classic and remain one of the best cycling sunglasses today. This is a particularly neat deal - including both a Prizm lens for colour-boosting clarity, and a photochromic one for more dynamic lighting conditions.

5. Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2: was $279.99 , now $229.99 at Wahoo

18% off: We've often recommended the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 as one of the best value bike computers you can buy. Cheaper than a Hammerhead Karoo 2 or Garmin's new Edge 540, the Elemnt Bolt still goes toe-to-toe with both those models when it comes to mapping and ease of setup. Check out our full review of the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 for all the details.

USA: Deals under $20

1. Fizik Vento Solocush Tacky Bar Tape: was $39.99 , now $18.79 at Competitive Cyclist

53% off: Of course, red is the fastest color - and it's currently the cheapest too! Grippy and with plenty of cushion, this performance bar tape is designed for racing - but just as capable for the daily grind.

2. Rapha Merino Socks: was $25.00 , now $18.75 at Competitive Cyclist

25% off: Available in a variety of colors - and boasting the warming and antimicrobial properties of natural wool, Rapha's Merino socks are ideal for winter riding

Crank Brothers M13 Multi-Tool: was $26.99 , now $18.89 at Backcountry

30% off: I think this is the most feature-packed multitool under $20 right now. It has Hex keys from 2mm through to 8mm. T-10 and T-25 Torx heads, two cross head and one flat head screwdrivers - and a tire plug tool to boot!

USA: Deals under $50

1. Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes: was $130.00 , now $39.00 at Adidas

70% off: Okay, this astonishing discount is only relevant to those with particularly big feet - size 12.5 and up! But the classic Wonder Steel / Cloud White (read: blue and white) are down at $65.00 and start from size 6.5. Check out our Velosamba review from when the shoes first hit the scene!

2. Silca Ultimate Tubeless Sealant: was $38.00 , now from $29.00 at Backcountry

26% off: Ultimate by name, ultimate by nature - we subjected six tubeless sealants to our screwdriver puncture test, and Silca's innovative sealant took the crown. It uses recycled carbon fibre and an environmentally safe foaming suspension liquid - and actually seals punctures over 6mm. On this discount, it's even quite competitively priced.



3. LifeLine Heart Rate Monitor: Was $56.49, now $33.99 at Wiggle

40% off: Heart rate monitors are becoming ever more expensive as ever more tech is crammed in. If you need swimming tracking, running dynamics and the capacity to store hundereds of hours of activities on the HRM device itself - that's great. But if you just need something to connect to your bike computer, why pay extra? We were impressed by this model in our testing of the best heart monitors for cycling.

UK: Quick Cycling Deals

UK: Our Top 5 Picks

1. Garmin Fenix 7S Solar: was £689.99 , now £547.60 at Amazon

21% off: The Fenix 7S Solar packs all the TOPO maps, Garmin Pay and health tracking features ubiquitous across Garmin's premium smartwatch models. You can check out our full review of the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar here.

2. Oakley Jawbreaker Dual Lens Photochromic sunglasses: was £280.00 , now £159.99 at Wiggle

43% off: Can you believe that it's been eight years since the Oakley Jawbreakers first hit the shelves!? They ushered in a new age of oversized sunnies - and still they rank amongst the best cycling sunglasses around. This deal is particularly special as you get both a photochromic lens as well as a Prizm one.

3. HAYLOU PurFree BC01 Bone Conduction headphones: was £94.12 , now £83.00 at Amazon

14% off: It's not the biggest discount, but as Haylou already undercuts Shokz - the biggest brand in bone conducting headphones - it's good value for what you're getting. We had these headphones on test and found them to be near identical in performance to Shokz.