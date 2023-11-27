Muc-Off’s chamois cream is my all-time favorite and now it's in the Cyber Monday sales - I wish I hadn't just topped up my supply
Muc-off’s my go to, but there are plenty of other discounts on other chamois cream, too
A bit like 'clipless' pedals (disambiguation over here), chamois and their associated creams represent another little nugget of cycling history now frozen in time and taken leave of its context.
The reason the padded part of your cycling shorts has this name is because of Chamois alpine goat, famed for its particularly soft leather - which is is what was used for the padding of cycling shorts before the synthetic materials we use today.
As a natural product, the Chamois leather needed regular treating otherwise it would dry out and crack - that's right, chamois cream wasn't for your skin, but that of your shorts!
Time's moved on, materials have changed - names have stuck - but the anti-chafing and anti-microbial properties of chamois creams have continued to be of benefit. If you're riding long distances, or in particularly wet conditions, both of those qualities come greatly appreciated. And of course, why pay full price if you can grab something on a deal?
USA: Best Chamois Cream Deals
Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream:
was $12.99, now $8.44
This is my personal favorite chamois cream. It's notably thicker and much longer lasting than all other chamois creams I've tried - it's my go to for everything from 20-hour gravel riding epics to indoor racing on Zwift. It is a little 'cooling' on application, but not overly so.
Chamois Butt'r Her':
was $17.99, now $14.27 at Amazon
From bike frames to cycling shoes, I'm firmly of the belief that you should just go with what fits and what works for you. Despite not being a woman, I have used this chamois cream before and it was pretty good - not as thick as Muc-Off's but still effective. What makes this different is the pH balance of the cream, which is calibrated specifically for women, but I didn't notice a difference.
Gooch Guard Chamois Cream:
was $16.95, now $13.56 at Amazon
Made in the USA and designed for both men and women, it ticks all the boxes in being made with natural ingredients, no parabens, and cruelty free. Not a chamois cream I've used personally, but I'll give it a try.
Castelli Chamois Cream:
was $19.99, now $14.99 at Competitive Cyclist
I find having a smaller 100ml bottle handy is very useful for longer bikepacking trips of 4 days or more. You could go with sachets, but I find they are a bit of a mess - I'll take the space sacrifice for convenience.
Glide Pro Race Chamois Cream:
was $28.00, now $19.60 at Backcountry
Another alternative, it is pricier per milliliter than the Muc-Off or Chamois Butt'r - but then it is on a bigger percentage discount.
UK: Best Chamois Cream Deals
Muc-off Athlete Performance 250ml tub:
was £30.00, now £19.00 at Sigma Sports
Currently even cheaper at Sigma Sports than it is on Muc-Off's own website at a 37% saving - this is the chamois cream I fully recommend stocking up on. It's notably thick and much longer lasting than all others I've tried. It is amongst the more expensive chamois creams, but I think it's worth it - and particularly on a discount.
Chamois Butt'r Coconut:
was £18.00, now £13.00 at Sigma Sports
Containing vitamins A and E, aloe vera and tea tree oil, all of which have restorative effects and are antiseptic, this is ideal for applying to already chafed skin, and also as a preventative measure. Plus the tube-style means it's mess-free to apply. £13.00 for 250ml is a big win in my book!
Assos Chamois Creme:
was £20.00, now £15.99 at Wiggle
Pair a quality Assos bib short or tights chamois with this option which gives a slight cooling sensation, whilst rehydrating the skin and minimizing the risk of saddles sores.
Endura Chamois Cream 125ml:
was £12.99, now £10.95 at Ebay
Made from all natural ingredients, it provides an anti-bacterial barrier, and can be used after a ride too to help soothe any sore areas. Only 16% off, but an affordable option in the first place.
Chamois Butt'r Eurostyle:
was £22.89, now £19.99 at Amazon
Eurostyle - what does that mean? This is a more traditional chamois cream that gives more of a tingling feeling. You'll either love it or hate it - at least when it's on a discount it's a better opportunity to experiment.
After winning the 2019 National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Biking Championships and claiming the plushie unicorn (true story), Stefan swapped the flat-bars for drop-bars and has never looked back.
Since then, he’s earnt his 2ⁿᵈ cat racing licence in his first season racing as a third, completed the South Downs Double in under 20 hours and Everested in under 12.
But his favourite rides are multiday bikepacking trips, with all the huge amount of cycling tech and long days spent exploring new roads and trails - as well as histories and cultures. Most recently, he’s spent two weeks riding from Budapest into the mountains of Slovakia.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
