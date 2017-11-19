Sunday trading: £1000 off a Venge Vias Disc, £500 off Fulcrum Quattro Carbon wheels and more

Upgrade your ride and kit yourself out with these great deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more

We’ve scoured the cycling websites again this week for a host of bargains, so you don’t need to.

Specialized Venge Vias Disc Ultegra was £3899.99 now £2897.69

If you’re after a new aero machine, the Venge Vias is right up there. It’s ridden by Peter Sagan and in a head-to-head test of aero machines earlier this year we rated it second fastest, losing out by a whisker to the Trek Madone.

Buy now: Specialized Venge Vias Disc Ultegra from Cyclestore for £2897.69

Castelli Perfetto Convertible jacket was £210.00 now £109.99

Derived from the all-conquering Gabba, the Perfetto jacket uses a lighter weight Windstopper fabric to keep you a bit more comfortable on higher intensity rides. The convertible version lets you remove the arms if the weather’s a bit warmer too.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto Convertible jacket from Tweeks Cycles for £109.99

Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon wheelset with Conti GP 4000 tyres and tubes was £1399.00 now £899.00

If you’re after a new set of aero carbon summer wheels, the Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon wheelset ticks all the boxes. And right now you can get £500 off a set, complete with Continental’s top-notch GP4000 SII tyres and Conti tubes, all ready to roll.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing Quattro Carbon wheelset with Conti GP 4000 tyres and tubes from Tredz for £899.00

Shimano Tiagra 4700 groupset was £499.99 now £299.99

You may only get ten speeds, but the aesthetics and shifting quality of Tiagra are the equal of Shimano’s higher spec groupsets and there’s just as much gear range available. With inexpensive replacement parts, this could be the ideal groupset for your winter bike.

Buy now: Shimano Tiagra 4700 groupset from Merlin Cycles £299.99

More tidy deals:

Moon LX 360 and Ring light set £79.99 £44.99

High 5 Energy Source 2.2kg £29.99 £18.27

Giro Savant helmet £79.99 £39.99

BBB BWS 14 Speedflex overshoes £39.95 £24.95

Fulcrum Racing Sport wheelset £149.99 £89.00

Lezyne Femto Drive Duo helmet light £24.99 £16.99

Shimano SPD-SL cleats £20.00 £12.98

Zefal Swan and Croozer mudguard set £19.99 £13.00

Shimano Ultegra chain £31.99 £18.99

Rodi Airline 5 wheelset with Conti 4 Seasons tyres and Vittoria tubes £200.93 £131.99

Santini Skin Windbreaker jacket £74.99 £59.99

Sidi Level cycling shoe £130.00 £83.99

Abus Sinus Plus D lock and cable set £49.99 £32.99

Specialized Women’s RBX Sport Winter Partial Jacket £89.99 £29.99

Endura Windchill Biblong tights £99.99 £56.45

Brooks Cambium bar tape £32.99 £23.09

Craft 3D leg warmers £35.00 £21.99

High 5 Isogel 20 pack £24.75 £13.99

Altura Speed seatpack, large £17.99 £9.98

Vittoria Rubino Pro G+ Isotech tyre £34.99 £22.50

Zipp Service Course SL seatpost £102.00 £64.99

That’s all for this week, be sure to check back next week for more great deals.