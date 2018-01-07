Sunday trading: A Ribble R872 for less than a grand, Castelli kit and much more

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more

New year, new you, new bike parts. That’s the saying, right?

Well it should be, because we’ve found another load of bumper deals crying out to be snapped up.

Ribble R872 Silver 105 was £1,279, now £999

You can now get a 22% discount on the Ribble R872 105 model, a bike we gave a 10/10 rating and our prestigious Editor’s Choice award.

It’s made for long miles with a forgiving carbon frame and relaxed geometry – the perfect upgrade bike, now for less than a grand!

Buy now: Ribble R872 Silver 105 at Ribble for £999

Castelli Raddopia soft shell jacket was £200, now £159

What the Castelli Raddopia does well is mix great thermal insulation with high levels of visibility.

In fact, Castelli wanted to create a product that provides visibility in a fashionable way – and that’s why the Raddopia has large panels that blend well with the rest of the jacket.

Buy now: Castello Raddopia soft shell jacket at Evans Cycles for £159

Fizik R3B SPD SL shoes were £219, now £129

Read more: Fizik R3B road shoe review

Fizik’s snazzy R3B road shoes have taken a whopping drop in price, now costing just £129.

They have have a perforated upper for additional comfort, a carbon reinforced sole and a Boa dial for on the fly adjustment.

Buy now: Fizik R3B road shoes from Chain Reaction Cycles for £129

Fabric bottle tool keg was £19, now £13

Take some of the weight off of your back with this tool keg. It slots onto bolts where you bottle cage usually sits, and frees up space in your back pockets for Mars Bars.

Buy now: Fabric bottle tool keg at Cyclestore for £13

Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses £150 £97

Giro Foray £79 £59

FWE Cold Harbour thermal bib tights £69 £30

Park Tool home mechanic repair stand £114 £75.99

Garmin Edge 520 £279.99 £179.99

Oakley Radar Pace talking sunglasses £399.99 £199.99

Eddy Merckx Petit Enghien 61 children’s bike £999.00 £349.99

Knog Blinder Mini Dot rear light £23.99 £13.19

Altura Peloton windproof jacket £69.99 £27.39

Michelin A1 Aircomp Ultralight inner tube £9.99 £5.49

Shimano Ultegra 6800 cassette £74.99 from £39.95

Continental Gatorskin tyre £40.00 £25.99

Garmin Vector 2 power meter £999.99 £764.99

Alé PRR Bubbles short sleeve jersey £89.99 £39.99

Shimano Ultegra R6800 rear derailleur £74.99 £49.99

Topeak Aero Wedge Quickclip seatpack £18.99 from £13.29

SKS Rennkompressor track pump £69.99 £44.39

Castelli Inspirata women’s short sleeved jersey £85.00 £55.49

Zipp 404 Firecrest tubular rear wheel £999 £649.99

Castelli Nanoflex 2 bibshorts £85.00 £68.00

There’ll be more great deals on offer in Sunday Trading next week.