Sunday trading: Get an Ultegra equipped Ribble R872 for just £1,199 plus more massive discounts

Ribble R872 with a £450 discount, now £1,199

This is an absolute Killer deal from Ribble Cycles, discounting its R872 by a whopping £450. The bike is great, and we’ve scored it 10/10 on our previous reviews – even making it a grouptest winner. For the new price, you get a full Ultegra R8000 groupset and Mavic wheels. If ever there was a time to buy your summer bike, this is it.

Buy now: Ribble R872 at Ribble Cyckes for £1,199

Giro Synthe MIPs was £249, now £176

Another excellent summer upgrade, the Giro Synthe is probably the best aero road helmet on the market. We’ve reviewed it, and we absolutely loved it – rewarding it our Editor’s Choice award. It’s comfortable, with Giro’s excellent Roc-Loc retention dial, and it’s style has become something of an icon for cyclists. Currently most sizes and colours are available.

Buy now: Giro Synthe MIPs at Chain Reaction Cycles for £176

Oakley EVZero Pitch sunglasses were £140, now £90.99

Oakley has become the very definition of style on the bike, and now you can pick up these exceptional glasses for a £90.99 – that’s a whopping £140. I’m riding in these glasses at the moment and they’re super light on your face, much lighter than the Jawbreakers and the field of view is expansive to say the least.

Buy now: Oakley EVZero Pitch at Evans Cycles for £90.99

Giro Empire SLX shoes were £289, now £197

White cycling shoes are a must for summer riding, and none more so that the Giro Empire SLX shoes here. Supple uppers that are luxuriously comfortable, stiff carbon soles for performance and laces for a comfortable fit and a classy look. Even better, ProBikeKit has loads of sizes still available!

Buy now: Giro Empire SLX at ProBikeKit for £197.09

More great deals: Selle Italia Flow saddle was £49, now £16.99 Gore Windstopper bike jacket was £124, now £74

3T Ergonova Pro alloy bars were £99.95 now £49.99

Topeak Aero Wedge DX seat pack was £19.99 now from £17.99

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control tyre was £36.99 now from £21.29

Eurostyle hot embrocation was £14.99 now £10.00

Endura Pakajak women’s showerproof jacket was £34.99 now £15.80

Shimano 105 R5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £33.95

KMC X101-93 11-speed chain was £26.99 now £19.20

Selle San Marco Concor racing saddle was £119.99 now £69.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499 now £1249.50

Shimano M520 SPD pedals (black) were £30.83 now £22

Continental GP4000S II tyre was £54.95 now 29.99

Endura FS260-Pro Printed short sleeve jersey was £64.99 now from £24.70

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SLC Haute Route wheelset was £1900 now £949.99

Altura Podium Elite short sleeve jersey was £74.99 now from £25

Science in Sport Go energy bars 24 pack was £34.99 now £18.49

Gore Universal Windstopper leg warmers were £49.99 now £29.99