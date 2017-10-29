Sunday trading: 48% off Shimano Ultegra 6800 and great deals on Castelli kit

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more

Another Sunday, another set of banger bargains ready for your enjoyment.

Get stuck in!

Shimano Ultegra 6800 was £952, now £499

Read more: Shimano Ultegra 6800 review

Shimano Ultegra 6800 is the older model following the release of the 8000 series, but that doesn’t make it any less excellent.

The Ultegra level is the bread and butter for cyclists – with loads of the Shimano Dura-Ace technology jammed into a lower price point.

Buy now: Shimano Ultegra 6800 at Chain Reaction cycles for £499

Gore Bike Wear Xenon 2.0 bib short was £159, now £95

These could be a great pair of shorts to have lying in wait for when the weather warms up again – especially now they’re 40% off.

They’re windproof and tight fitting for muscle support, and have a comfy chamois to eat up the miles on.

Buy now: Gore Bike Wear Xenon 2.0 bib short at Evans Cycles for £95

Castelli Superleggera jacket was £90, now £53

The Castelli Superleggera is a super lightweight, packable and completely windproof jacket that’s finished with a water resistant coating.

It’s a great option to have in your back pocket should things turn nasty, and now it’s as low as £53.

Buy now: Castelli Superleggera jacket at Evans Cycles for £53

Castelli Perfetto Convertible jacket was £210, now £109

The Castelli Perfetto is made for seriously foul weather rides, and it’s handles them a charm. It’s windproof, excellently waterproof and very warm.

This model is convertible, too, meaning it suits a wider range of weather conditions.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto Convertible jacket at Tweeks Cycles for £109

More tidy deals:

Cateye Volt 1600 – £159 – £127

Kryptonite keeper 785 lock – £34.00 – £20

Cycleops Mag+ trainer – £164 – £129.49

Altura Ultralite Packable panniers – £65 – £48.48

Garmin Edge 1000 – £499 – £395

Park Tool BB30 bearing tool set – £49.99 – £31.00

Polar V650 with heart rate monitor – £229 – £188

Shimano 105 pedals – £109 – £62

Bell Stratus helmet – £99 – £59

Garmin Edge 20 £109 – £84.48

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 crankset £499 – £324

Giro Peloton cycling cap £24.99 – £14.99

Specialized women’s Pro SL bib short £139.99 – £83.99

Specialized Elasticised shoe cover £29.99 – £9.90

Shimano Ultegra 6800 compact chain set £249.99 £159.99

Look Keo grip cleats – £20.99 – £9.99

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset – £875 – £787.50

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £15.99

That’s all for this week, be sure to check back next week for more great deals.