Garmin Edge computers: everything you need to know

Garmin is undeniably at the head of the bunch when it comes to cycling GPS computers. We help you choose the best Garmin Edge for you

You could say that Garmin is a forerunner of the GPS market or that its GPS products are cutting edge (both puns intended). However, although Garmin’s success can’t be questioned, for many riders there are so many Garmin Edge devices available that it is hard to know which is most suitable for your needs.

To help you select the best Garmin Edge for you, we have set out below an exhaustive list and description for each Edge product.

Note: if you are struggling with some of Garmin’s features please see the Jargon Buster at the end of this article.

Garmin Edge 20 and 25

In short: For the rider that wants to track performance, but is not hung up on data and likes a minimalist look

Price: £109.99 and £139.99 respectively

Weight: 25g

Display size: 2.3 x 2.3 cm

The Edge 20 and 25 are aimed at cyclists that are fairly new to using GPS devices and all they really want is to monitor their time, distance, speed and GPS position.

As is quite standard with entry-level GPS devices the Edge 20 and 25 allow you to customise your chosen data fields and they include Garmin’s Auto Lap, Auto Pause and Auto Scroll features.

However, what is a little bit different and stands the entry-level Garmin devices out from the crowd, is that in addition to standard GPS tracking they also use GLONASS which increases the speed and accuracy of location data.

>>> Cycle computers: a complete buyer’s guide

The battery life of up to 10 hours is low compared to the other Edge devices, however for many it will be enough to monitor short rides for up to a week or one or two longer outings before charging.

To get more out of the Edge 25 you could purchase a Garmin heart rate monitor and cadence sensor (the Edge 20 does not have any ANT+ compatibility).

Unlike the Edge 20, the Edge 25 can be linked up to a smart phone to wirelessly upload to Garmin Connect Mobile, receive notifications of incoming calls, and utilise Garmin’s LiveTrack.

>>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 25 here

Edge 200

In short: Entry-level GPS device with a good-sized display screen

Price: £109.99

Weight: 58.5g

Display size: 3.0 x 3.7 cm

The Garmin Edge 200 is effectively a larger version of the Edge 20, for example it also does not have any ANT+ compatibility. It is therefore fair to say that the Edge 200 is also a good option for cyclists that are focused on just reviewing their time, distance, speed and location.

The only function that the Edge 20 has that the Edge 200 does not is the ability to customise the data fields.

On the other hand, there are two main instances where the Edge 200 does separate itself from the Edge 20 and 25. The first is its increased battery life of up to 14 hours which could equate to a week’s riding or three longer rides. However, the most impressive difference is the Virtual Partner function which is said to be great for a rider with a competitive streak.

>>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 200 here

Garmin Edge 500

In short: Solid mid-range cycling computer with more than enough data options to satisfy a cyclist wanting to anaylse their performance

Price: £169.99

Weight: 56.7g

Display size: 3.0 x 3.7 cm

The Garmin Edge 500 is a substantial step up from the Edge 200 and Edge 20/25. For starters, it has a battery life of up to 18 hours. Also, despite having the same screen size it weighs a bit less than the Edge 200.

It is really the first Edge that is for cyclists who strive to improve their performance and want a large amount of data to assist them in doing so.

As you’d expect with a GPS device costing over £150 you can customise the data fields.

>>> Seven amazing things you didn’t know Strava could do

Although the Edge 500 does not link up to a smartphone, you can still upload your workouts and sessions to a computer. This is where the Edge 500 is a big move forward, as along with monitoring your key statistics (namely time, distance, speed and GPS position) you can use Garmin’s Advanced Workout and Interval Training options to aid training and hopefully ensure perpetual improvement.

The Edge 500 may also appeal to riders that are regularly riding up large hills and mountains since it includes a barometric altimeter and temperature sensors.

>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 500 here

Edge 510

In short: Includes most of what you could want from a GPS cycling computer along with great battery life and Garmin’s LiveTrack

Price: £249.99

Weight: 80g

Display size: 4.4 x 3.5 cm

The Edge 510 has the longest battery life of all the current Edge devices. It is in many respects the predecessor to the newer 520. Its colour touch screen is a good size and is only slightly smaller than the newer 520.

Although the Edge 510 does not include any base mapping or the ability to add maps, it is accurate to say that it is aimed at riders that want to be able to monitor their performance to a high level.

Firstly, it uses standard GPS and GLONASS technology to ensure fast and accurate location tracking. It also offers the performance metrics most riders could want or need, such as distance, speed, ascent/descent and it gives the option of using a heart rate monitor, cadence and power meters.

>>> 12 cool things you didn’t know your Garmin could do

You can wirelessly transfer your ride details to Garmin Connect Mobile where you can choose to analyse and share your performances.

A nice feature is the ability to not only customise your data fields and device settings, but that you can switch profiles during a ride just by swiping the touch screen to show the data you want for that ride.

Save for the Edge 25, the Edge 510 is the first Garmin Edge product to offer LiveTrack. Using LiveTrack you can invite your friends and family to follow your rides and races in real time. This is not only a performance feature but also potentially a safety function.

Following a recent software upgrade the 510 is now compatible with Strava Live Segments. This means you can upload segments directly from Strava and get real time feedback (against your own best performances, friends, or the KOM) when riding your selected Strava Segments.

Garmin Edge 520

In short: The Edge for cyclists that want real time data and top end feedback

Price: £239.99

Weight: 59.9g

Display size: 4.7 x 3.5 cm

The Edge 520 really does sound like the Edge that can fulfil almost all cyclists’ needs. It has a commendable battery life of 15 hours and in addition to GPS tracking it also has GLONASS to increase the speed and accuracy of location data.

The Edge 520 has all the functions that the Edge 510 can offer. In addition, with its array of fitness and performance features, the Edge 520 is designed to provide you with the training guidance and analysis to quantifiably improve your performance.

The Edge 520 is compatible with Strava Live Segments which means you can upload segments directly from Strava and can get real time feedback (against your own best performances, friends, or the KOM) when riding your selected Strava Segments.

>>> Strava Live: everything you need to know

It can provide VO2 assessment by looking at your HR variation, your user profile and comparing this with your power output. It can also track your functional threshold power and provide your comparative wattage/kilo tracking over time.

>>> Comparison shopping?: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt reviewed

Although there are other Edge products that are compatible with Garmin’s Vector pedals, the Edge 520 goes further and can work with Garmin’s Vector pedals to analyse the biomechanics of your pedal stroke. It looks at each pedal stroke to show where your power is put through the pedal and it can display how much time and power you are spending in and out of the saddle.

Impressively, you can also receive recovery advice. So, on your next ride the Edge 520 reviews your warm up to suggest what effort you should aim for in the ride.

>>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 520 here

Edge Touring and Edge Touring Plus

In short: Designed for the cyclist who likes a bit of adventure

Price: £199.99 and £249.99 respectively

Weight: 98g

Display size: 3.6 x 5.5 cm

As the name suggests the Edge Touring and Touring Plus are designed for cyclists who like to explore, discover new routes and take on new adventures. The large colour touch screen suggests Garmin have taken into account that you may not be familiar with your route.

The battery life is a commendable 17 hours.

The only differences between the Edge Touring and the Touring Plus is that the latter includes a barometric altimeter and it is compatible with a heart monitor and the Varia ‘smart’ light and radar system. Whereas the Edge Touring does not have these functions.

The Edge Touring and the Touring Plus are the first price point where you get base maps as well as the ability to add maps and preloaded Garmin cycle maps. The mapping functions should allow the more adventurous amongst you to take the route less travelled without the fear of getting lost along the way. Although the Edge Touring and Touring Plus do not wirelessly link up to a smart phone, to assist you in transferring data to a computer they accept data microSD cards.

Unlike the Edge 500, the Edge Touring devices are not really aimed at cyclists who want extra training tools, this is shown by the fact they do not offer Interval Training, Advanced Workouts or Virtual Partner. Having said that, as said above, the Touring Plus is compatible with heart monitors.

Garmin Edge 810

In short: Great features without having to break the bank

Price: £319.99

Weight: 98g

Display size: 3.6 x 5.5 cm

The Edge 810 is said to be the Edge product for regular cyclists. Its touch screen colour display is the same size as that of the Edge Touring which means it is slightly smaller than the Edge 1000. Its battery life of up to 17 hours matches up well with the other Edge devices.

The Edge 1000 can store up to 100 routes, whereas the Edge 810 is limited by the amount of available memory. Further, it does not use GLONASS technology.

In addition to having a battery life of two hours greater than the Edge 1000, the Edge 810 offers many of the functions and options of the more expensive Edge 1000. For example, it includes base maps, has a barometric altimeter, is compatible with Garmin’s heart rate monitors and Vector power pedals, and it can link up with your smart phone.

Some versions of the Edge 810 include a City Navigator microSD card and all devices have the ability to add maps meaning you shouldn’t get lost with an Edge 810 by your side.

>>> Cycle computers: a complete buyer’s guide

You can easily wirelessly upload your training data to Garmin Connect Mobile so that you can fully analyse your performances. It is for you to choose whether they are uploaded automatically or manually.

Now that the Edge 810 is compatible with Strava Live Segments you have another way of testing your performance. You can upload segments directly from Strava and get real time feedback (against your own best performances, friends, or the KOM) when riding your selected Strava Segments.

Just as with the Edge 510, you can switch profiles during a ride just by swiping the touch screen to show the data you want for that ride.

Garmin states that “there’s no better bike computer to guide your ride”. The Edge 810 is said to be rugged and waterproof while the touch screen is claimed to perform well even when wet or if you are wearing gloves.

>>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 810 here

Garmin Edge Explore 820

In short: An Edge 820 but without the performance features

Price: £279.99

Weight: 68g

Display size: 58.4cm

The Garmin Edge Explore 820 has an identical appearance to the standard 820 and in general has most of the same features such as the touchscreen, excellent turn-by-turn navigation, and impressive 24 hour battery life when in Battery Save mode.

However the Edge Explore 820 is aimed more at those interested in navigation, tracking their rides, uploading them to Strava, and generally enjoying riding their bikes and being out in the fresh air, rather than those looking to use their Garmin as a training aid.

For this reason the Garmin Edge Explore 820 loses many of the performance features of the standard Edge 820, so it won’t connect to a power meter, won’t display and calculate performance metrics such as your VO2 Max and functional threshold power, and won’t connect with electronic groupsets to show what gear you’re in.

The upside of this is that it is £50 cheaper than the Edge 820, and for that you still keep features such as incident detection, weather alerts, and smartphone connectivity.

Garmin Edge 820

In short: All of the features of the Edge 1000 but in a smaller, cheaper package

Price: £329.99

Weight: 68g

Display size: 58.4mm

The latest addition to the Garmin Edge range, the Garmin Edge 820 is effectively an Edge 1000 slimmed down to the sizes of an Edge 520.

The standout feature of the Edge 820 is the GroupTrack feature that connects your computer to your smartphone and allows you to track up to 50 riders within a 10 mile radius, helping you to keep track of your fellow riders on group rides and see if your mates are out riding at the same time as you.

This is also the lowest model in the Edge range (if you take the now defunct 810 out of the equation) that has a touchscreen, with the buttons around the outside only used to turn the unit on and offer, add new laps, and to start and stop rides.

Base maps mean navigation should be easy, while the Edge 820 is also compatible with all of Garmin’s other products, like Varia Vision, Virb action camera, and Vector pedals.

>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 820 here

Edge Explore 1000

In short: The Edge Explore 1000 for the serious adventurer

Price: £349.99

Weight: 114.5g

Display size: 3.9 x 6.5 cm

The Edge Explore 1000 is a recent addition to the Edge range. As you might expect from its name, in several ways the Explore 1000 is similar to the Edge 1000 – it weighs the same, has the same size display screen, and also has a claimed battery life of up to 15 hours.

The main attributes that set the Edge Explore 1000 out from the crowd are its pre-loaded cycling specific maps and route options along with its safety functions.

If the pre-loaded cycling specific maps are not enough for you, you can download more maps and routes with the micro SD option. As well as the standard method of downloading routes from Garmin Connect and Strava etc, Garmin says you can create your own routes on the device using the pre-loaded maps and points of interest. The round-trip function is particularly helpful if you want to ride in area you are not familiar with.

In addition to the mapping functions, the Edge Explore 1000 is the first Garmin product to include incident detection capability. You can choose for your location to be sent manually or automatically to your selected emergency contacts in the event of an accident. Further, from a safety perspective, it is compatible with the Garmin Varia range of ‘smart’ cycling devices– including a rear view bike radar and ‘smart’ bike lights.

Aside from the mapping and safety functions, the Edge Explore 1000 also has many attributes to aid training and performance. It has ANT+ connectivity which means you can link it with Garmin’s Vector pedals, heart rate monitors, speed and cadence meters. Also, if you are keen to record videos or take photos whilst riding the Edge Explore 1000 is compatible to the new Garmin Virb action camera.

As you would expect for a device costing over £300 pounds it uses both GPS and GLONASS satellite technology and can link to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Simply, the Edge Explore 1000 is aimed at cyclists who want more than to just the same roads over and over again.

Garmin Edge 1000

In short: If money is no object, it has nearly everything you could want

Price: £439.99

Weight: 114.5g

Display size: 3.9 x 6.5 cm

The Edge 1000 is unquestionably Garmin’s top of the range Edge product. It provides the highest level of mapping, monitoring and features. It is also the only Edge device that can use WiFi.

The colour touch screen display is the largest in the Edge collection and the battery life is up to 15 hours. As you would expect with the flagship product the Edge 1000 uses both standard GPS and GLONASS technology.

From a data perspective, it is very impressive. In addition to the standard time, distance, speed etc., the Edge 1000 includes a barometric altimeter and temperature sensor.

It is also fully compatible with Garmin’s heart rate monitors, cadence and speed monitors, Vector power pedals and also Shimano Di2 electronic shifting. To further enhance your training and riding experience the Edge 1000 utilises Garmin’s Advanced Workout and Virtual Partner functions.

You can customise the Edge 1000’s training pages with up to 10 data fields and use different activity profiles to allow for easy transitions when you switch your cycling activity, such as road, mountain biking or touring.

One thing that really does make the Edge 1000 stand out from the crowd is its integrated light sensor. To improve the screen’s visibility the light sensor alters the screen’s brightness to reflect the changing light conditions.

Further, the Edge 1000 links up to your smart phone meaning you can easily upload your rides to Garmin Connect Mobile and make sure you are kept up to date of any incoming calls and text messages.

Strava Live means you can convert your smart phone into a GPS cycling computer. However, Garmin point out that unlike your smart phone the Edge 1000’s display is designed to work with gloves and in the rain.

As you would expect with the flagship Edge, the Edge 1000 is compatible with the latest Garmin products, namely the Virb action camera and the Varia ‘smart’ light and radar system.

As you’d expect with Garmin’s top of the range Edge device, it too is compatible with Strava Live Segments. You can upload segments directly from Strava and get real time feedback (against your own best performances, friends, or the KOM) when riding your selected Strava Segments.

In short, the Edge 1000 has the ability to keep you on the right path, monitors your performance in detail and keeps you connected with incoming call and text alerts.

>> Read our full review of the Garmin Edge 1000 here

Garmin Edge 1030

In short: For those that want to latest model

Price: £499

Weight: 123g

Display size: 58 x 114 x 19 mm

The latest Edge model to be released, the Garmin Edge 1030 has some new innovative features and a distinctive new look.

Garmin says it has put an end to the touchscreen issues that infuriated users of the Garmin Edge 820. Instead, the company says the screen should be useable when wearing gloves and in the rain.

Also new is Trendline, which uses all the data compiled by Garmin Connect and uses it to help your mapping. Think of it like Strava’s Heatmap – Trendline picks the most popular routes and roads in your area.

Inter Garmin messaging is now a thing, too. Each 1030 comes with a list of pre-created messages that you can send to your mates. Sadly, they’re not currently customisable.

We’ll have our review shortly, so be sure to check back then.

Jargon Buster

Advanced Workout: Using Garmin Connect you can plan and create personalised fitness routines that conform to specific training goals or targets.

Auto Lap: Automatically starts a new lap.

Auto Scroll: You can use the auto scroll feature to cycle through all of the training data screens automatically while the timer is running.

Auto Pause: You can pause the timer automatically when you stop moving or if you drop below a set speed. Good if your ride includes many junctions.

Garmin Connect: Garmin’s online platform to store and review your ride data.

Garmin Connect Mobile: This is the smart phone app version of Garmin Connect.

GLONASS: A Russian Aerospace Defence Force-operated satellite-based navigation system.

Interval Training: You can set up exercise and rest intervals.

LiveTrack: Lets your friends and family track your activities in real time.

Virtual Partner: This function allows you to set a virtual partner to race against, for example you can set the target speed or pace.

For more information go to Garmin.