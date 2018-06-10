Sunday Trading: 50% off Garmin Vector 2 pedals, a Giro Cinder MIPS helmet for under £80 and more

Here’s our weekend trawl of the online retailers with a host of bargains for you and your bike

This week, we’ve also found bargains on Easton’s deep section carbon clinchers and a top-of-the-line GoPro. You can also fuel up for a discount with For Goodness Shakes and ride through the inevitable summer rain storm with a dhb waterproof lightweight jersey. Plus we’ve got a saddle for just £9.99.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Garmin Vector 2 pedal power meter was £999.99 now £499.99

All the excitement may be about SRM and Look’s new Exakt power meter pedals and the Garmin Vector 3, but that makes it a great time to pick up a bargain on Garmin’s older but still accurate Vector 2 power meter. You may still have the pods hanging off your pedals, but it’s a tried and tested design that will give you the numbers you need.

Buy now: Garmin Vector 2 power meter pedals at Wiggle for £499.99

Giro Cinder MIPS helmet was £129.99 now from £77.99

If you like the aero benefits and looks of the Giro Synthe helmet, but are a bit put off by the £250 price tag, the Cinder provides a cheaper option with similar aero looks, particularly with Evans Cycles pricing it down at the moment. Plus, you get MIPS impact protection tech built in. We rated it in our Editor’s Choice 2017 line-up.

Buy now: Giro Cinder MIPS helmet at Evans Cycles from £77.99

Easton EC90 Aero 55 clincher front wheel was £1099.99 now £529.99

If you’re after a deep section carbon clincher wheelset to up your tempo this summer, Chain Reaction Cycles is selling Easton’s 55mm deep wheels at over 50% off right now. You don’t have to stop at the front wheel either: there’s a similar discount on the rear wheel and on tubular versions too.

Buy now: Easton EC90 Aero 55 clincher front wheel at Chain Reaction Cycles for £529.99

GoPro Hero 6 Black was £499.99 now £389

If you’ve got a cycling challenge lined up this summer, you probably want to record your achievements for posterity and YouTube viewers. So a top-notch action camera is the way to go. Tredz is offering the GoPro Hero 6 Black with over £100 discount right now, giving you all the features and video quality you’ll need.

Buy now: GoPro Hero 6 Black at Tredz for £389

More great deals:

Castelli women’s Alpha ROS jersey was £210 now £100

Continental Grand Prix GT 25mm tyre was £44.95 now £22.99

Lezyne Tech Drive HP mini pump was £29.99 now £19.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 rear derailleur was £85.80 now £60.06

Endura women’s FS260-Pro Aerogel mitts were £35.73 now £15.72

For Goodness Shakes protein nutrition drink was £1.75 now £0.87

Xplova X5 Evo GPS computer bundle was £489.97 now £279

Endura Transmission II short sleeve baselayer was £27.99 now £11.99

Kona Zone One road bike was £2499.99 now £1249.99

Saris Bones 3 bike car boot cycle carrier was £160 now £123.99

Shimano 105 5800 11-speed cassette was £54.99 now £31.99

Pearl Izumi Elite Pursuit bibshorts were £99.99 now £59.99

San Marco Ponza saddle was £39.99 now £9.99

Dhb Aeron Rain Defence short sleeve jersey was £100 now £49.99

Bkool Smart Pro 2 turbo trainer was £499.99 now £348.99

Lezyne Femto Drive light set was £24.99 now £14.95

Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix Wide bar tape was £21.00 now £5.99

Vision Metron 55 carbon clincher wheelset was £1499.99 now £799.99

Dhb Aeron Carbon shoe was £120 now from £47.99

POC DO Flow sunglasses were £130.00 now £69.99

And don’t forget to check back for another crop of deals in next week’s instalment.