End of season ratings: How did each WorldTour team perform in 2017?

We take a look at how the WorldTour teams fared over the 2017 season

Ag2r La Mondiale – 6 / 10

Their 2017 will be best remembered for Romain Bardet’s podium finish at the Tour de France and team’s surprising collective strength at that race, but there was moderate success elsewhere as Domenico Pozzovivo finished sixth at the Giro, Oliver Naesen broke through as a Classics contender, and a decent total of 17 victories were accumulated.

Astana 5 / 10

The untimely death of Michele Scarponi cast a dark shadow over Astana’s year, and the team seemed particularly traumatised in spring during the immediate aftermath of the loss.

Results on the road did at least pick up in the summer, sparked by Jakob Fuglsang’s overall win at the Critérium du Dauphiné, but at the Grand Tours their leaders (Fabio Aru at the Tour, Miguel Angel Lopez at the Vuelta a España) struggled to convert impressive performances into high GC placings.

Bahrain-Merida 6 / 10

Aside from a few wins from Sonny Colbrelli, this new team was almost entirely dependent on its star rider Vincenzo Nibali for success.

Relishing the advantages of having a team built around him, Nibali delivered with podium finishes at both the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta, and a late season boon of winning Il Lombardia. 11 wins is however the lowest of the WorldTour teams.

BMC Racing 8 / 10

BMC’s enormous haul of 48 victories was bettered only by Quick-Step Floors and was the highest in the team’s history, while the fact that 13 different riders contributed to it suggests a harmonious team with considerable strength in depth.

There are some painful omissions in that list of victories – Richie Porte again flunked the Tour de France and the team failed to recover with a stage, and they lost their world team time trial title – but Greg Van Avermaet’s historic Classics quadruple and Paris-Roubaix win was a huge achievement.

Bora-Hansgrohe 7 / 10

Peter Sagan was inevitably the star on his first season for the team, and his victory at the Worlds in Bergen ensures that the sponsor’s name will adorn the rainbow jersey for another season.

The fact that he accounted for less than half of the team’s laudable total of 30 wins indicates, however, also how successfully the likes of Rafal Majka, Maciej Bodnar and Sam Bennett have chipped in too.

Cannondale-Drapac 6 / 10

There were signs that Cannondale-Drapac were rediscovering their successful underdog status that defined past incarnations of the team, most notably Rigoberto Uran’s surprising and composed effort to finish second overall at the Tour de France and Pierre Rolland’s stage victory at the Giro d’Italia.

Those results will have helped secure the team’s most important achievement – landing a new sponsor to remain in existence for next season.

Dimension Data 4 / 10

To the team’s credit, managing to amass 25 wins despite the prolonged absence of their star rider Mark Cavendish is laudably resilient feat.

But they sorely missed the Manx Missile in the biggest races, with Edvald Boasson Hagen’s stage-winning star turn at the Tour their only real headline performance at the highest level.

FDJ 6 / 10

It was a solid season for Marc Madiot’s outfit, as its two stars both showed signs of improvement – Thibaut Pinot by challenging for GC at the Giro, albeit narrowly missing out on the podium, and Arnaud Démare by winning a Tour de France stage.

Démare was responsible for 10 of the team’s 27 wins, while most of the rest came in small French races.

Katusha-Alpecin 3 / 10

It was a tumultuous year for Katusha-Alpecin, as the management fell out with the only rider who was delivering consistent wins, Alexander Kristoff.

Simon Spilak won the Tour de Suisse and Ilnur Zakarin placed third at the Vuelta, but altogether this was a season of underachievement – they were in fact the only team not to win a single Grand Tour stage.

LottoNL-Jumbo 5 / 10

For a team that has historically challenged for the GC in Grand Tours, their output of just one overall top-10 finish in all three this year (Steven Kruijswijk’s ninth at the Vuelta) was disappointing.

On the plus side, two emerging stars enjoyed breakthrough seasons – sprinter Dylan Groenewegen, who won on the Champs Élysées, and Primoz Roglic, World time trial silver medallist who starred in early season stage races, and could yet solve the team’s GC contender deficit.

Lotto-Soudal 4 / 10

Occasionally Lotto-Soudal’s love for getting into breakaways paid off, most memorably during their four-stage haul at the Vuelta, and Thomas de Gendt’s antics at the Tour and Dauphiné.

But their status demands a little more, and a near anonymous Classics campaign and André Greipel’s indifferent form couldn’t quite be compensated for.

Movistar 6 / 10

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Alejandro Valverde got the team’s season off to a sensational start with multiple stage race wins and the Ardennes double, while Nairo Quintana won Tirreno-Adriatico and was second at the Giro.

Then Valverde fractured his kneecap, Quintana ran out of gas, and the wheels fell off their season, with only two wins registered from July onwards, including a barren Tour and Vuelta.

Orica-Scott 5 / 10

Orica-Scott’s development into a Grand Tour GC force was checked this season, as their star trio of Adam Yates, Simon Yates and the perennially injured Esteban Chaves failed to muster a top five finish between them.

The team did remain as prolific as ever, with the likes of Caleb Ewan, Michael Albasini and the Yates brothers helping amass 32 wins, although only one (Ewan at the Giro) came at a Grand Tour and none in WorldTour-ranked Classics.

Quick-Step Floors 9 / 10

It’s not just that Quick-Step yet again passed a half century of victories in 2017 – it’s the fact that so many came in the very biggest races.

Marcel Kittel won five at the Tour, Fernando Gaviria and Matteo Trentin four at the Giro and Vuelta respectively, while Philippe Gilbert won the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race.

If that wasn’t enough, they also placed a rider on the podium in all five Monuments, and became more of a force in Grand Tour GCs through Dan Martin and Bob Jungels.

Team Sky 10 /10

Winning the Tour de France might have become something of a formality for Team Sky, but winning two Grand Tours in a season saw the team reach a whole new frontier.

The control they exercised at both the Tour and Vuelta to help Chris Froome to victory was truly astonishing, as riders who achieved considerable personal success such as Michal Kwiatkowski (winner of Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche and San Sebastian) and Sergio Henao (winner of Paris-Nice) sacrificed personal ambition for the good of the team.

Sunweb 10 / 10

Everything Team Sunweb touched in 2017 turned to gold.

Tom Dumoulin won the Giro, between them Michael Matthews and Warren Barguil accumulated the green jersey, the polka-dot jersey and four stage wins at the Tour de France, and two gold medals were picked up at the Worlds in the team and individual time trial (through Dumoulin).

For a team with such a relatively modest budget, those were extraordinary results.

Trek-Segafredo 4 / 10

Undoubtedly the highlight of Trek-Segafredo’s year was Alberto Contador’s farewell ride at the Vuelta, culminating in his romantic win atop the Angliru.

His bravado papered over several cracks in the team, as only Tour stage winner Bauke Mollema really impressed in any of the other Grand Tours, while the promising Classics squad failed to land any wins during the spring.

UAE Team Emirates 3 / 10

Few teams had a higher ratio of runner-up finishes than UAE Team Emirates, with Rui Costa’s frustrating run of three stage second places at the Giro encapsulating much of their season.

The wins they did collect tended to come in remote, low-profile races, although Jan Polanc and Matej Mohoric did win stages at the Giro and Vuelta respectively.