Blow-by-blow action from the opening Giro time trial in Jerusalem

The 2018 Giro d’Italia kicks-off with a 9.7km time trial through the streets of Jerusalem, Israel, before two more stages in the Middle East on Saturday and Sunday.

Rohan Dennis (BMC) begins as outright favourite for the opening stage, but the short time trial will give ample opportunity to see the early form of overall race favourites Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).