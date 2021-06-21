Amazon Prime Day: big savings on Gore jerseys, shorts, jackets and more

You might not automatically think of Amazon when you're looking for great prices on Gore Wear cycling clothing, but this Amazon Prime day there are some amazing deals on it that are not to be missed.

Gore is the brand that arguably pioneered all-weather sports gear: Gore-Tex was claimed to be the world's first breathable, waterproof and windproof fabric on the market.

Now Gore produces some of the most technical and best-performing outdoor clothing and its cycling range is very highly rated - including by us at Cycling Weekly.

That's why we're highlighting some of the best deals on Gore Wear below.

If you want to have a look yourself at the Gore items in the Amazon Prime Day sale, click the link below.

Shop Gore Wear in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Read on for some of the best deals on individual items that we've picked out.

GORE Wear C5 Men's Cycling Bib Shorts The C5 bib shorts are Gore’s mid-range option, boasting breathable and fast wicking fabrics and a pressure relieving chamois – without the premium price tag of the more exclusive C7 shorts, which we were nevertheless really impressed by when we had them on review, awarding 4.5 out of five stars. View deal UK: Was £99.99, now £49.29

GORE Wear C3 Men's Short Sleeved Cycling Jersey The Gore C3 jersey is lightweight and designed for summer riding conditions. It's made from a fabric that's fast-wicking and highly breathable. There's a full-length zip, three pockets at the rear plus a zipped valuables pocket, and reflective detailing. View deal UK: Was £69.99, now £36.53

Gore Wear Men's C5 Jersey The Gore C5 jersey has a stretchy form-fitting cut thanks to its lightweight fabric that's 92% polyester with 8% elastane. The light construction is perfect for warm-weather riding and it comes with a full zip, three rear pockets and a cool, contemporary graphic print. View deal UK: Was £89.99, now £44.32



GORE Wear Men's C3 Thermo Cycling Jersey Yes, we know that it's the summer solstice today but let’s be honest, cooler weather is never too far away so you may as well pick up bargain in preparation! With a breathable, fleece-backed fabric, the C3 Thermo Jersey is not stifling in milder conditions – but pairs well with a hard-shell rain jacket when the really foul weather hits. View deal UK: Was £79.99, now £57.57

GORE Wear C3 Men's Cycling Bib Shorts Gore’s C3 bib shorts benefit from some of the design cues of the more expensive shorts in the range, such as wide elasticated bib straps and silicone leg grippers, but at a much more accessible price. As a result the materials aren’t quite as feathery, but still offer the support you need for a long day in the saddle. View deal UK: Was £79.99, now £55.89

GORE Wear Men's Cycling Jacket, Gore-Tex Paclite It might seem counter intuitive, but summer showers call for a more technical rain jacket than winter mizzle. Not only does the material have to keep water out, but it also has a tougher job of moisture management on the inside. Gore-Tex's lightweight Paclite material is a proven performer in this respect. These jackets can be eye wateringly expensive, so the 56% discount offered here is a welcome one. View deal UK: Was £199.99, now £87.00

GORE Wear C5 Unisex Cycling Gloves Made for cool weather riding, the Gore C5 gloves are made from the brand's signature Gore-Tex fabric - which means they're waterproof, windproof and highly breathable. At this price it makes sense to get a pair before the weather turns (again). View deal UK: Was £69.99, now £46.73

GORE Wear C3 Unisex Cycling Socks Moisture-wicking and breathable socks made from 100% polyamide that is perfect for a broad range of weather conditions. They're medium height at 17cm and come with a neon print that will go nicely with the Gore jerseys. View deal UK: Was £14.99, now £7.87

There's more Gore kit in the Amazon Prime Day Gore sale so you can browse the whole of the sale using this link.

Shop Gore Wear in the Amazon Prime Day sale



Or for all the best cycling deals on Amazon Prime Day, June 21 and June 22, check out Cycling Weekly's main deals page.