Best Best Black Friday cycling shoe deals

After bikes and perhaps wheels, there are few things that cyclists like more than a pair of shoes. One of the vital contacts points with your bike, a great pair of shoes can enhance your ride. And who knows they might even make you go faster.

But if your current pair are beginning to look a bit tatty, then the pre-Black Friday discounts on cycling shoes make it a perfect time to invest in some new kicks for your bike.

We'll be updating this page throughout the bargain season to make sure you always have access to the best deals.

Our pick of the best deals on cycling shoes available ahead of the best Black Friday deals...

Pre Black Friday Shoe deals, UK

Image Fizik R1 Infinito Knit road shoe: £359.99 £171.99-197.65 at Wiggle Save £188. The first knit construction shoe to meet the demands of the pro peloton, the Fizik R1 Infinito Knit delivers increased ventilation with superior stiffness, all in a lightweight package. However, the high price point put the shoe out of range for many. Until now that is. With a maximum saving of over 50% it's a stunning deal that delivers you a pair of high-end road shoes - as worn by the Movistar team - for under £200! View Deal

Image Giro Womens Empire ACC road shoe: £259.99 £119.68 at Wiggle Save £140. The Giro Empire women's road shoe owns a broad fanbase thanks to its classic styling and superior woman-specific fit. The laces allow for plenty of adjustment while the tried-and-tested Easton EC90 carbon sole delivers lots of stiffness without sacrificing comfort. At retail the Empire might be a little pricey for many. However with this deal you get a high-performance, lightweight shoe for a similar price of many entry level models. View Deal

Image Sidi Ergo 5 matt black road shoe: £260 £194.99 at ProBikeKit Save £65. The Ergo 5 is a high-end road shoe that uses premium materials to deliver comfort and performance. It uses both Sidi's Techno-3 push dials and high-security velcro to offer a customized fit. The Italian footwear specialists have been worn by some true cycling greats over the years but they generally come with a higher price tag. This deal lets you enjoy all the benefits of a pro-quality road shoe for under £200. View Deal

Image Bont Vaypor S road shoes: £324.99 £243.49 at ProBikeKit Save £81.50. If you've had a pair of Bonts before you'll know that when it comes to comfort, they're hard to beat. But owning a high-performance road shoe that's packed full of technology yet still feels like your favorite slippers comes at a cost. Which is all the more reason to take advantage of deals such as this one. The saving is significant and while it still keeps the Bont Vaypor S in the higher price bracket it's not often that you can save over £80 when buying a pair of cycling shoes. View Deal

Image Dhb Aeron Carbon road shoes: £120 £70-80 at Chain Reaction Cycles Save £50. The benefits of a road shoe that combines both a carbon fibre sole and a dial closure system is clear. The sole offers a better transference of power while reducing the shoe's weight while dials are easy to adjust on the fly and can add an extra level of customization to the fit. It's a great combination but not often one you find for under £100. The Dhb Aeron shoe offers both and using this deal helps you to save up to £50 on the original retail price. View Deal

Image Giro Espada Womens road shoes: £179.99 £81.00 at Wiggle Save £98.99. Like the proceeding shoe from Dhb, the Giro Espada combine a carbon sole with a dial closure but this time in a great looking women's specific design. Here you get a Boa dial and an Easton EC70 carbon composite sole that combine to deliver immediate adjustment and great stiffness that translates to improved power through the pedals. At retail these shoes are lot closer to £200 than they are to £100. However, this deal allows you to save over £80, with the shoes coming in well below the £100 mark. View Deal

Image Shimano XC5W SPD women's shoes: £139.00 £89.00 at Sigma Sports Save £50. With the popularity of gravel riding firmly established there are now a growing number of footwear options for the discipline. However, you don't always need to look in the direction of a gravel-specific shoe. The Shimano XC5W is a mountain bike shoe with SPD fittings that will perform just as well on the gravelly stuff. It's a streamlined number, meaning its lightweight and far less bulky than some MTB shoes - just what's needed on a mixed-gravel route that involves a dose of road riding. This deal brings the Shimano XC5W under £100, saving you £50 on the retail price. View Deal

Pre Black Friday Shoe deals, US

Image Louis Garneau Carbon LS-100 III mens cycling shoes: $252.99 $164.95 at Competitive Cyclist Save $88. The LS-100 III is reportedly Louis Garneau's best selling road shoe. It features its highly-regarded x-comfort zone technology, which takes into account foot swelling to reduce any hot spots when riding. Normally this is reserved for its higher priced shoes, but has trickled down into the more affordable LS-100 III. With the deal the shoe is even more attractive, offering a boa dial, carbon sole and top breathability for well under $200. View Deal

Image Giro Factress Techlace women's cycling shoe: $349.95 $154.95 at Competitive Cyclist Save $195. Giro's Factress Techlace takes a bibs and braces approach to fastening your road shoe. Here you get a boa dial, laces and velcro fastening - all of which equates to a highly customized fit. Elsewhere you have the reliable Easton EC90 carbon sole that's both light and stiff. At retail the Giro Actress Techlace shoe is certainly in the higher price bracket but with this deal you can can enjoy all the benefits of a high-end road shoe for just a little over $150. View Deal

Image Mavic Cosmic SL Ultimate mens road shoes: $359.95 $214.95 at Backcountry Save $145. As the name suggests, the Cosmic SL Ultimate is Mavic's top end road shoe. A real featherweight, it's one for the climbers and the weight-weenies. However it's still plenty supportive thanks to Mavic's TPU frame that's laser welded. If you're looking for a pro-level summer shoe at an affordable price then this deal fits the bill, enabling you to save almost $150 on the shoe's original RRP. View Deal

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving (which in 2021 is 26 November), and is traditionally seen as the start of the Christmas shopping season, with high street retailers opening their doors at the crack of dawn and offering big discounts for shoppers who have set their alarm clocks.

The rise of internet shopping has allowed the Black Friday tradition to spread throughout the world, with the UK's bike retailers like Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles, and Ribble Cycles all getting caught up in the scramble to get shoppers to part with their cash.

Where can I find the best Black Friday bike deals?

All of the big cycling retailers have followed the pattern of great deals of tech products by more general retailers, offering huge discounts on bikes for Black Friday. Coming at the end of year, this is useful for retailers to boost their 2021 sales, and also help to shift 2021 stock in order to make space in their warehouses for 2022 bikes.