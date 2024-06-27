It's been 3 years since a US rider won a stage in the Tour de France, Powless hopes to break the drought

After a 13-day stint in the Polka Dot jersey last year, Powless to hunt for a stage win this year

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 08: Neilson Powless of The Netherlands and Team EF Education-Easypost celebrates at podium as best climber rider during the 12th Grand Prix Cycliste de QuÃ©bec 2023 a 201.6km one day race from Quebec to Quebec 92m / #UCIWT / on September 08, 2023 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By ,
published

With the Tour de France kicking off this Saturday in Florence Émilie-Romagne, American cycling fans are daring to whisper the question: “Will an American win a Tour de France stage this year?”

The last American to win a Tour de France stage was Coloradan Sepp Kuss who won stage 15 of the 2021 Tour de France, thereby ending a 10-year drought in which no  American rider ever made it to the finish line of a Tour stage first. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸