MADE, world’s largest handmade bike show, returns to Portland this August; tickets on sale now

MADE, the world’s largest celebration of the art and craftsmanship of bicycle building, will return for its third edition in Portland, Oregon, on August 22.

Building on the success of its two Portland shows and MADE Australia debut, MADE 2025 will again bring together more than 200 builders and exhibitors from around the globe and thousands of fans to appreciate their work.

"We are thrilled with the reception over the last two years; MADE has surpassed expectations and continues to experience growth,” says Billy Sinkford, the visionary of the show.

While a confirmed list of builders has yet to be announced, Sinkford revealed that the 2025 show will feature an expanded floor plan to fit more exhibitors, a lower exhibiting cost for builders and post-show activations.

MADE was created in 2022 with the goal of providing the frame-building community with an outlet for exposure and expression that elevates the craft. In a time when the cycling industry struggled, and American bike shows saw cancellation after cancellatio n, MADE proved that the interest in handmade bikes is alive and well.

The debut show not only sold out but also outgrew its initial venue within months, as it quickly became the most talked-about event of the year. Attracting over 5,000 industry insiders and consumers, the hit debut event quickly added a second location. In June 2024, MADE expanded its reach with an Australian show, held in partnership with FYXO and alongside the renowned Melburn Roobaix. The momentum continued with a successful second U.S. show in August 2024. While details for a 2025 Australian show remain under wraps, the 2025 MADE show in Portland is shaping up to be the biggest edition yet.

For an idea of what to expect, please see a round-up of our favourite builds from the 2023 show, the MADE Australia show and the 2024 event.

This year’s event will again take place at Portland’s waterfront Zidell Yards venue on August 22 through 24. Over those three days, more than 200 exhibitors will showcase their craft, food and beverages will be available at the indoor-outdoor venue, and there will be a full schedule of group rides and afterparties. Ticket prices start at $25 (£20) and are available starting today via the MADE website.

MADE 2025 Details:

(Image credit: MADE)