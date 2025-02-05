MADE, world’s largest handmade bike show, returns to Portland this August; tickets on sale now

A celebration of the art and craftsmanship of bicycle building, MADE features 200+ exhibitors and a full schedule of events

MADE bike show 2023
(Image credit: MADE)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

MADE, the world’s largest celebration of the art and craftsmanship of bicycle building, will return for its third edition in Portland, Oregon, on August 22.

Building on the success of its two Portland shows and MADE Australia debut, MADE 2025 will again bring together more than 200 builders and exhibitors from around the globe and thousands of fans to appreciate their work.

