Pro mountain bikers are headed to the WorldTour — How will they fare?

Team Jayco-AlUla, SD Worx and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe all have mountain bikers in their midst this season. Are the strengths of mountain bikers comparable to that of a road specialist?

Tom Pidcock and Alan Hatherly on mountain bikes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ryan Simonovich
By
published
in Features

One man who has beaten the likes of Tom Pidcock is Alan Hatherly. At the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Andorra, Hatherly rode to a rainbow jersey, putting 39 seconds into the then-Ineos rider, who earned a bronze medal.

Now, Hatherly is trying his luck in the WorldTour peloton with Team Jayco-AlUla. From Cadel Evans to Puck Pieterse, it’s not uncommon for mountain bikers to switch to the pavement or switch between disciplines —just last week, Mathieu van der Poel announced he’ll skip road worlds this season in favour of trying his luck in cross-country mountain biking again. But a new crop of mountain bikers —Hatherly, in addition to names like Laura Stigger (SD Worx Protime) and Mona Mitterwallner (Human Powered Health)— are targeting the paved pastures this year in addition to the trails. But how will they fare? Are the strengths of mountain bikers comparable to that of a road specialist?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1