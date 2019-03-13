Bargain products you don’t need but definitely want right now

Because bargain hunting on the hottest, swankiest kit is so much more satisfying than trawling the online shelves for deals on inner tubes...

There are plenty of things you do need in cycling: inner tubes, replacement tyres once or twice a year, chain lube. But unless you’ve a penchant for rubber, these consumables are far from the kind of items which will get your heart beating faster.

The dream products are sometimes harder to justify – arguably you don’t need the top end, highest tech cycling computer or shoes which cost more than you’d sell your very own feet for.

However, that doesn’t mean you don’t want them – and the good news is that there’s often a handy deal available to help you make your purchase, virtually guilt free – even with a feeling that you’re saving yourself money by buying now whilst the offer is hot…

We’ve compiles a list of hot product that’s reduced at a brilliant rate.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Tacx Neo Direct Drive Smart Trainer, was £1199 now £799.99 (save 33 per cent)

With the arrival of the Tacx Neo 2 smart trainer, the price of the original Tacx Neo has been reduced.

The new model comes with ‘pedal stroke analysis’ and in built ANT+ connectivity as well as Bluetooth. Though you won’t get these with the discounted ‘old’ version, you do still get a highly stable direct drive smart turbo trainer which pairs with all the major indoor training apps, like Zwift, Trainer Road and The Sufferfest, and can withstand up to 2,5000 watts.

Read more: Tacx Neo Smart turbo trainer review

Buy now: Tacx Neo Smart Trainer at Wiggle for £799.99

Garmin Edge 1000, was £499.99, now £349.99 (save 31 per cent)

The Garmin Edge 1030 is the computer brand’s top dog now, with improvements being a larger screen and an extra five hours of battery life plus some additional between rider connectivity treats.

However, the Edge 1000 is still an exceptionally well equipped piece of kit that provides detailed mapping and navigation, suggested routes, and in-ride competition through segments. The computer pairs with your phone to show incoming alerts, and allows for live tracking so family and friends can know where you are and when you’ll be home.

All the normal metrics (speed, distance, elevation, power, cadence etc) are displayed, with highly adjustable data screens.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1000 computer at Rutland Cycles for £344.99

Giro Prolight Techlace were £349.99, now £261.99 (save 25 per cent)

No one needs shoes as light as clouds – but we certainly wouldn’t mind stiff carbon soled kicks that drop onto the scales at 152g a pair in a size 42.

These made our Editor’s Choice awards for 2018, thanks to their innovative techlace design and super lightweight upper with reliable sole.

Evans has these reduced by 25 per cent, in a range of sizes and colours.

Read more: Giro Prolight Techlace review

Buy now: Giro Prolight Techlace at Evans Cycles for £261.99

Scicon Aerocomfort Road 3.0 TSA bike bag was £649.99, now £369.99 (save 43 per cent)

If you’re heading away with your bike this spring or summer, you will likely need a bike bag or box (unless you trust your pride and joy to be bandaged up in cardboard), and we’ve loved travelling with this model from Scicon.

It’s got the pros of a travel bag: lightweight, packable when out of use, with added toughness thanks to a metal bike stand within that ensures your chasis is immovable. Handlebars, stem, seatpost and even pedals can all stay attached during travel, and from our experience you can get the bike in and packed in minutes.

Read more: Scicon Aerocomfort Road 3.0 TSA bike bag review

Buy now: Scicon Aerocomfort Road 3.0 TSA bike bag at Pro Bike Kit for £369.99

Castelli Gabba 3 Cycling Short Sleeve Jersey was £150, now £75 (save 50 per cent)

Spring could well be renamed ‘Gabba season’ in cycling speak. If you don’t have one yet, we’d recommend it as an investment in the coming months as well as future autumns. The water repellent rain jersey is designed to offer a race-ready fit, whilst being breathable as well as keeping the rain off and blocking wind chill.

Multiple brands have had a go at making a ‘Gabba like’ jersey, but, like Hoover, Castelli is the creator. The short sleeved version can be paired with arm warmers if it’s chilly, or worn alone on warmer days.

Read more: Castelli Gabba 2 review

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 at Tredz for £75 or Castelli Women’s Gabba at Wiggle for £70

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert 2018 Road Bike was £3500, now £2275 (save 35 per cent)

Buy now: Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert 2018 Road Bike at Evans Cycles for £2275 in a 52 here or 54 / 56 here

We can’t help it: we just love a Tarmac at Cycling Weekly. It’s the brand’s all-round GC bike, and we don’t reckon we’ve ever given one a bad review. Even if you don’t need another road bike, this is an N+1 we’d always recommend.

The 2018 model sports a few tweaks, such as dropped seat stays which cut down on drag and lend a helping hand to compliance, but the thoroughbred race geo stays planted as does the springy, light and responsive carbon blend.

Evans Cycles has the SL6 with Shimano Ultegra groupset reduced by 35 per cent in a 52, a 54 and a 56.