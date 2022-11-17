Best Black Friday cycling clothing deals 2022: discounts on Giro, dhb, Castelli and more

With Black Friday just around the corner, cycling clothing deals are already appearing at a rapid rate as retailers slash product lines ahead of the big day.

The deals on jerseys, shorts, shoes and more will continue, but with so many great offers already available it's worth picking them up while they're still in stock - the best Black Friday deals don't often hang around for long.

With this in mind we're rounding up of some of the best bike clothing deals currently available, and will be continuing to update the page as we head into Black Friday on 25 November and the follow-up sales event, Cyber Monday, on the 28th.

If you'd like to check out our full collection of deals, you can find our Black Friday Bike Deals main hub page just over here...

Best Black Friday 2022 Clothing Deals

We’ve split things up into USA and UK deals.

So, if you’re shopping in Britain, then just skip down to the UK section below.

But for those of you in the US, well, those deals are just up next...

Black Friday Quick Deals USA

Black Friday Quick Deals UK

Cycling jersey deals: Black Friday USA

(opens in new tab) dhb Merino Long Sleeve Jersey: $115 , $66.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Dhb's long sleeve merino jersey is a versatile piece of kit. Made from a 170gsm wool blend it helps regulates your temperatures across a range of seasons, keeping you warm when you need it but allowing you to breathe when things hot up. It features a full-length zipper, three rear pockets and some reflective details, making it well suited to long days in the saddle. A true three-season jersey!

(opens in new tab) Castelli Puro 3 long sleeve jersey: $99.99 , $60.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) The Puro is designed to keep you warm and visible, which makes it a great fit for your winter riding. The thermal fabric helps to trap heat in but has breathable properties too, while the fluro colour and reflective details help you to stay seen in low light conditions.

Cycling shorts deals: Black Friday USA

(opens in new tab) Castelli Explore Velocissimo Bib Tights: $144.30 , $70.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Made from a thermoflex fabric and featuring a Kiss Air 2 pad and mesh bib straps, the Castelli tights are warm, comfortable and breathable. Other notable features include zippers at the ankles and reflective details. A great pair of tights at any price but a genuine steal with this discount.

(opens in new tab) Santini Mago bib shorts: $137.49 , $77.99 at Probikekit (opens in new tab) Black Friday is an ideal time to start building your summer wardrobe, grabbing bargains for the year ahead. Santini's Mago bibs are great hot weather shorts, featuring lightweight and breathable materials as well a comfortable NAT chamois pad. Another neat detail are the two small pockets on each leg, perfect for gels and snacks.

Cycling helmet deals: Black Friday USA

(opens in new tab) Lazer Sphere MIPS helmet: $168.99, from $124.99 at Probikekit (opens in new tab) The Sphere boasts 18 vents to keep you cool in warm weather but also has the option of adding the Aeroshell during the colder months. It also features MIPS technology to protect against rotational forces during an accident and a handy sunglasses dock.

(opens in new tab) Lazer Blade+ MIPS road helmet: $124.99 , from $38.49 at Probikekit (opens in new tab) The Blade+ is a well vented and lightweight road helmet that has many of the features of Lazer's more expensive, including MIPS technology, but at a lower price point - and now even more so thanks to this significant reduction.

Cycling shoe deals: Black Friday USA

(opens in new tab) Giro Empire SLX Road Cycling Shoes: $404.80 , $246.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Giro's Empire SLX road shoes are a premium product with a price tag to match. However, with a Black Friday discount they become far more affordable so you can benefit from their featherweight one-piece upper, secure lace-up design and carbon sole without breaking the bank.

(opens in new tab) Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 road shoes: $103.99 , from $70.99 at Probikekit (opens in new tab) Fizik's Tempo Powerstrap shoes use a clever velcro fastening system that wraps around the entire foot for improved fit and comfort. The R5 model benefits from a nylon composite outsole that's designed to be flexible as well as lightweight without compromising pedaling efficiency.

Cycling accessories deals: Black Friday USA

(opens in new tab) dhb Vector photohromatic lens sunglasses: $119 , $59.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Photochromatic lens that adapt to changing light conditions are ideally suited for cycling across the seasons but are usually expensive. Dhb's Vector glasses however are great value - especially at this discounted price. They feature a modern design with a large lens for a wide field of vision as well as an adjustable nose piece for added comfort.

(opens in new tab) Santini Neo Blast neoprene winter gloves: $56.49 , $35.99 at Probikekit (opens in new tab) The Neo Blast is just want you want from a true winter glove. It's warm as well as being both wind and waterproof, without being bulky. Other handy features include a long cuff and silicone grippers on the finger and palm for improved control and bar feel, even in the cold and wet

Cycling jersey deals: Black Friday UK

(opens in new tab) dhb Merino Long Sleeve Jersey 2.0: £95 , £55 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Dhb's long sleeve merio jersey is ideally suited to riding across autumn, winter and spring thanks to the natural benefits of merino wool. Not only does it aid temperature regulation it's also anti-bacterial and odour resistant - ideal for bikepacking and touring trips. Other details include a full-length zip and three good-sized pockets to help carry all your gear.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Puro 3 long sleeve jersey: £130 , £84.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) A thermal long sleeve jersey is a winter riding staple and Castelli's Puro more than does the job. Not only will it help you to be visible in poor light conditions it will also keep you warm without you overheating. Details include a full length zip and reflective panels. Wear on its own in cooler temperatures or pair with a winter jacket on the coldest days.

Cycling short deals: Black Friday UK

(opens in new tab) Castelli Explore Velocissimo Bib Tights: £130 , £65 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Winter bib tights don't have to cost the earth. This offering from Castelli boasts plenty of technical details, including a Thermoflex fabric which uses a brushed inner face to lock in your body heat, but are still affordable to cyclists on a budget. At this discounted price it might even be sensible to buy two pairs to see you through this winter and many more to come.

(opens in new tab) Santini Mago bib shorts: £109.99 , £71.49 at Probikekit (opens in new tab) As a cyclist you can probably never have too many pairs of bib shorts - and Black Friday deals allow you to stock up without breaking the bank. Santini's Mago are designed for hot conditions, up to 35 degrees C. Details include breathable Y-shaped bib straps, two leg pockets and silicone leg grippers to keep them in place.

Cycling helmet deals: Black Friday UK

(opens in new tab) Lazer Sphere MIPS helmet: £134.99, £114.49 at Probikekit (opens in new tab) Suited to both road and gravel riding as well as a daily commute, the Sphere is a lightweight lid with plenty of features. It benefits from MIPS technology as well as Lazer's Advanced Rollsys fit system, 18 vents, integrated eyewear docking and reflective details to help you to be more visible.

(opens in new tab) dhb R2.0 Road Helmet: £50 , £20 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) If you're just starting out the road this helmet from dhb is an ideal partner. It boasts a compact shape, plenty of venting to keep your head cool and weighs less than 300 grams. Safety features include a shock-absorbing EPS liner fused to a polycarbonate shell and a reflective logo on the dial adjuster.

Cycling shoe deals: Black Friday UK

(opens in new tab) Giro Empire SLX Road Cycling Shoes: £329.95 , 229.95 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) The Giro Empire SLX Road Shoes feature a new thermal-welded Teijin TPU upper, which is designed to ventilate your feet without sacrificing support when you need to put the hammer down. Other details include an Easton EC90 carbon sole and replaceable heel pads. It all adds up to a shoe that only weights 185 grams!

(opens in new tab) Fizik Tempo Powerstrap R5 road shoes: £134.99 , 89.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) The Tempo Powerstrap R5 uses a single velcro strap that pulls together both sides of the shoes for a stable and comfortable fit. There's also a carbon-reinforced nylon sole aimed at cyclists who prefer a little flex. Available in black and white only at this reduced price.

Cycling accessories deals: Black Friday UK

(opens in new tab) dhb Vector photohromatic lens sunglasses: £90 , £45 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) The Vector features a contemporary design with a single vented lens that's designed to maximise a rider's field of vision. The photochromtic lens adjusts to changing light conditions, making the Vector a pair of glasses you can use from sun up to sun down - and they only weigh 36 grams a pair!