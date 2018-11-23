Black Friday deal: Giro Empire ACC Road Cycling Shoes just £127.50

Pick up some stunning kicks at a fantastic price...

The Giro Empire cycling shoe range is a firm favourite at Cycling Weekly – in fact the SLX version made it into our Editor’s Choice awards last year and the ACCs have received excellent reviews.

In our ACC review, we concluded: “with an impressive level of adjustability, there is more than meets the eye with these classic-looking lace-ups. Balancing stiffness and comfort there’s a lot to like, but the final decision will probably come down to your opinion on lace-up cycling shoes.”

Right now, in the Black Friday sales, you can grab a pair for £127.50 at Merlin Cycles. The offer applies mostly to the silver/reflective version, which is a pretty cool choice in the winter months.

Buy now: Giro Empire ACC Road Cycling Shoes at Merlin Cycles for £127.50

Laces provide multiple contact points, which means a lot of riders find they provide a better fit – though the downside is you can’t adjust them on the fly but they hold pretty firm, except in the wet.

These kicks coms with a super stiff, but still comfortable, Easton EC90 ACC carbon sole, with replaceable heel pads.

The upper is a one piece design, with ‘Premium Evofibre’ breathable microfibre, which will come in handy come the summer.

Inside, you’ll find a ‘Super Natural Fit Kit’ with an adjustable arch support to help you dial the fit in further.

Finally – though the SLX’s are the lightest of the Empires (and the Prolight of the Giro Range), a size 42 still weighs only 325g.