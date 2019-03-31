Sunday trading: Big discounts on Oakley glasses and Castelli spring and summer kit

It’s Sunday, so it’s time for our latest pick of bargains from the online retailers



This week’s Sunday trading is inspired by the good weather we’ve been treated to over the last week. To celebrate the sunshine we’ve got multiple deals on Oakley sunglasses, discounts on Castelli spring and summer kit as well a deal on Continental tyres.

Oakley Flight Jacket sunglasses were £185, now £124.99

Read more: Oakley Flight Jacket review

These newer Oakley glasses have a distinctive design that’s all about ventilation. The lack of frame across the top allow perspiration to vent and the nose can even be open or closed to help vent the glasses further.

Buy now: Oakley Flight Jacket sunglasses at ProBikeKit for £124.99

Continental Grand Prix 4000S II tyres (pair) were £119, now £54.99

Read more: Continental GP 4000S II tyre review

Despite being succeeded by the Continental GP5000 tyres, the GP 4000S II still remain some of the finest bike tyres on the market, and now they’re on a brilliant deal, too.

They are fast rolling, grippy and have good puncture protection. Plus, we’ve found them to be some of the hardest wearing rubbing on the market.

Buy now: Continental Grand Prix 4000S II tyres (pair) at Chain Reaction Cycles for £54.99

If you’d rather have the latest and greatest kit (and who can blame you!) you can buy a pair of Continental GP5000 tyres at Merlin for £84.95, including tubes. You can see that deal here.

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm road glasses were £175, now £130

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm review

These jazzy cycling glasses are called Oakley’s retina burn Jawbreakers – and it’s easy to see why!

The Jawbreakers are a great set of frames with a wide profile to give expansive peripheral vision. However we tend to find that they suit wider faces better than narrow ones.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm road glasses at Tredz for £130

If you prefer a more traditional sunglasses colour then you can get the Oakley Jawbreaker’s in their classic white colour for £138 at Evans Cycles. You can see that deal here.

Castelli Free AR 4.1 FZ short sleeve jersey was £90, now £47.50

Read more: Castelli Free AR 4.1 jersey review

This is a tight fitting, very breathable jersey from the Italian brand which claims that is saves approximately 12 watts at 40km/h compared to a normal race jersey. It has mesh arm grippers for extra comfort and a zippered rear pocket for more security. We liked it so much we awarded it a spot on our Editor’s Choice list.

Buy now: Castelli Free AR 4.1 FZ short sleeve jersey at Merlin Cycles for £47.50

