Sunday trading: Over £500 off a pair of Fulcrum carbon wheels plus discounts on Specialized shoes

The summer sales are on and this week we’ve scoured the pages and pages of offers on Wiggle, Evans Cycles and ProBikeKit so you don’t have to. The list below features some of the standout deals, including a massive £500 discount on Fulcrum carbon wheels and major discounts on the best shoes.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

Fulcrum Racing Zero carbon wheelset was £1799, now £1349.99

These shallow carbon wheels are 30mm deep, which is a really versatile depth. They’re stiff enough for flat riding while being light enough to tackle climbs and Fulcrum’s AC3 braking technology adds stopping power when it comes to braking.

Gore Wear C5 Gore-Tex Shakedry 1985 jacket was £250, now £175

The Gore 1985 jackets have taken on something of a legendary status in the cycling kit world. This is both because they’re exceptionally good and also because they’re usually extremely expensive. However, it’s now on a 30% discount on Wiggle.

Gir0 Empire ACC road shoe was £259, now £145

These Giro Empire ACC shoes are some of the classiest cycling kicks on the market. Pairing a snazzy laced upper with a stiff Easton carbon sole perfectly mixes the stylish with the performance orientated.

Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoe was £210, now £125

The Specialized Torch 3.0 occupy a space just below the Specialized S-Works 7 shoes, perfect for those who don’t require such an aggressive piece of footwear. That doesn’t mean they’re not performance orientated though, A light, synthetic leather upper keeps your foot cool and a FACT carbon fibre sole gives them an added bit of stiffness.

Rapha Classic II bib shorts were £170, now £119

With they’re super soft lycra construction, comfortable chamois pad and wide bib straps the Rapha Classic II bib shorts are luxuriously comfortable.

More great deals:

POC Crave Uranium Black sunglasses were £230 now £126.99

Gore women’s Power short sleeved jersey was £84.99 now £25.50

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL T Disc wheelset was £1759 now £1125.99

Ortleib 10 inch waterproof tablet case was £54.99 now £16.50

Specialized Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

Tacx Antares rollers were £164.99 now £117.95

Blackburn Piston 1 track pump was £29.99 now £13.50

Santini Reef rain jersey was £144.99 now £64.99

Madison Sportive Race bib shorts were £79.99 now £29.99

Craft Route short sleeved jersey was £75 now £37.50

Clif Bar Shot Bloks, 18 pack were £44.99 now £22.41

Selle San Marco Mantra Racing saddle was £129.99 now £64.99

Elite Sior Mio bottle cage was £16.99 now £4.99

Fabric cageless insulated water bottle was £16.99 now from £11.50

Time Xpresso 2 pedals were £49.99 now £29.99

POC Ventral Spin helmet was £270 now £189

Pinhead locking skewer set was £72.99 now £44.99

High5 Recovery Drink 1.6kg was £43 now £25.99

Zipp 404 NSW carbon clincher rear wheel was £1371 now £799.99