Sunday trading: Save 40% on a Garmin Edge 520 Plus and much more

This week’s Sunday trading is a round up of some of best Black Friday cycling deals so far, including on Garmin computers and smart trainers. There’s also big discounts of clothing and tyres.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus bundle was £349, now £199

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 Plus review

The Garmin Edge 520 Plus is a performance pushing cycling computer that’s full to the brim of advanced training tools. For example, it tracks cycling specific V02 and recovery times as well as being able to display Strava Live segments.

This particular model comes as a bundle with a heart rate monitor and and speed and cadence sensors.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 Plus at Wiggle for £199

Castelli Gabba RS 3 jersey was £150, now £75

The Castelli Gabba is the ultimate in bad weather protection. Made from a weather resistant Gore Windstopper fabric it’s able to keep out both the rain and the wind. The jersey has a tweaked fit so that it’s more aerodynamic, and it has an improved drop tail and a tall neck for added protection.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba RS 3 jersey at Wiggle for £75

Tacx Neo 2 smart trainer was £1199, now £899.99

Tacx’s new Neo 2 smart trainer is capable of simulating gradients of up to 25% and its maximum power is 2200 watts, making a true professional training tool. Updates in this new model include pedal stroke analysis and a quieter operating system.

Buy now: Tacx Neo 2 smart trainer at Chain Reaction Cycles for £899.99

Vittoria Rubino Pro IV clincher tyre was £39.99, now £26

This robust and sturdy tyre is a great option for those that want to run something fast without the fear of puncturing. It uses the same graphene compound as the brand’s racing tyres plus additional protection against cuts and sharp objects.

Buy now: Vittoria Rubino Pro IV clincher tyre at Evans Cycles for £26

More deals….

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99 / $479.99

Exposure Flash front light from Evans Cycles was £36.70 now £24

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £12.50

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech tyre was £54.99 now £31.99

Fizik Superlight Tacky bar tape was £26.99 now from £4.99 or at Wiggle US for $10.99

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £23.99

Fenwicks bike cleaner 1 litre was £7.99 now £3 or at Wiggle USA for $15.95

Oakley Flight Jacket Black Organe Prizm from Evans Cycles was £185 now £92

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too