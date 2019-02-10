Sunday trading: Get a 37% discount on a Garmin Edge 520 and much more

We've scoured the internet and here are the best picks from the online retailer sales





This Sunday, we’ve got a list of killer deals available for your perusal. We start with the Garmin Edge 52o cycling computer, followed by the old Shimano 105 groupset on an unbeatable discount. This is followed up by the excellent Specialized Torch 3.0 cycling shoes and Rapha Pro Team mid-weight jersey. Cracking.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Garmin Edge 520 was £239.99, now £149.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 review

Although the Garmin Edge 520 has now been surpassed by the Garmin Edge 520 Plus it’s still a great computer and is now on a cracking deal, too.

The Edge 520 is a real powerhouse, capable of conducting FTP tests amongst others. It’s Strava Live compatible and has plenty of data screens and lots of customisation.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Wiggle for £149.99

Shimano 105 R5800 was £609, now £324

Read more: Shimano 105 R7000 vs R5800: What are the key differences?

Ok, so this is the older version of 105, with this R5800 model having now been surpassed by the R7000 version. However, a good deal is a good deal, this model is still an exceptional groupset. It’d be perfect for anyone looking to build up a bike on the cheap or create a winter ride/commuter hack.

Buy now: Shimano 105 5800 at Merlin Cycles for £324

Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes were £200, n0w £140

Read more: Specialized Torch 3.0 review

This a flippin’ good deal on one of our favourite pairs of shoes. In fact, we loved the Specialized Torch 3.0s so much that we gave them a spot on our Editor’s Choice list. For the price you get dual Boa dials and a stiff composite sole.

If you’re into the Limon colour then you can actually get these shoes for £129 at Leisure Lake Bikes – see the deal below.

Buy now: Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes at Tredz for £140

Buy now: Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes (Limon) at Leisure Lakes Bikes for £129

Rapha Pro Team Midweight jersey was £140, now £56

This mid-weight jersey is ideal for training in mild to warm weather. It’s not super thin so it gives a bit more protection making it suitable for spring and early summer. It has an aggressive cut, tight fitting arms and comes in that wicked Rapha pink.

Buy now: Rapha Pro Team Midweight jersey at Chain Reaction Cycles for £56

More great deals:

Rapha Classic wind jacket II was £145, now from £58

dhb Classic long sleeve jersey was £55, now £30

Castelli Nanonflex 2 padded bib shorts was £85, now £59.50

Bont Riot Road+ cycling shoe was £149, now from £115

Cateye Volt 1300 front light was £129, now £71.49

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £75.00

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £94.99

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £139.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £94.99

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £38.57

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £52

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

Continental Ultra Sport 2 tyre was £24.95 now £11.78

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £229.99

That’s all the deals for now, check back next week for more!