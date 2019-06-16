Sunday trading: Get £700 off a set of Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels plus much more

This Sunday’s headline deal is on a set of deep section Mavic carbon wheels that are discounted by a whopping £270. If that isn’t the perfect excuse to upgrade your wheels then we don’t know what is. We’ve followed this up with a bi deal on the classic Oakley Jawbreakers and then a string of Gore kit.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Zipp 303 Firecrest Carbon Clincher wheelset was £2314, now £1574

Read more: Zipp 303 Firecrest Carbon Clincher review

These Firecrest carbon wheels are some of the best mid depth wheels you can buy, and they usually come with a price tag that represents that! However, CycleSurgery has got them on an enormous discount.

For the price you get Zipp’s dimpled aerodynamic rim, a 77/177 hubset that’s stiff and long lasting and light weight. We’ve reviewed the rim braking version of these wheels which you can read above.

Buy now: Zipp 303 Firecrest Carbon Clincher disc front wheel at Cycle Surgery for £640

Buy now: Zipp 303 Firecrest Carbon Clincher disc rear wheel at Cycle Surgery for £934.50

Oakley Jawbreaker Przim sunglasses were £175, now £125

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker review

The Jawbreakers are some of Oakley’s best known glasses and feature the brand’s iconic full frame build which allows them to sit close to the face. Their big lenses give them an expansive field of view and good protection from the wind and rain. We rate them very highly!

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm sunglasses at Wiggle for £1253

Silverlabel Focus Action Cam was £169 now £44.99

This small and simple action camera has a a 12 megapixel camera, can shoot in HD at 30 frames per second and boasts waterproofing up to 30m. Weighing a claimed 80g, it’s the perfect size for those wanting to start filming their commutes or capture their next holiday.

Buy now: Silverlabel Focus Action Cam at ProBikeKit for £49.99

Gore C3 jersey was £59.99, now £39.00

This stylish Gore jersey offers three rear pockets, a full length zip and a close, anatomic fit. It’s also on a whopping discount, making it a great summer purchase.

Buy now: Gore C3 jersey at CycleSurgey for £39.99

Gore C7 jersey was £89.99, now £49.00

The Gore C7 has a more aggressive fit than its C3 sibling above. It has long, tighter fitting arms, a mesh fabric on the front and rear for better breathability. Currently, all sizes are still available.

Buy now: Gore C7 jersey at Cycle Surgery for £49

Smith Flywheel Sunglasses were £129.99, now £85

Altura Airstream Windproof jacket was £39.99, now £27.50

Altura Night Vision 2 jacket was £99.99, now from £79

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20.00 now £9.99

Castelli Mortirolo V jacket was £180 now £90

Mobi 5 piece cycling brush set was £19.99 now £12.99

Garmin Edge 130 was £169.99 now £138

Shimano R540 SPD SL pedals were £49.99 now £28.99

Giro Trans BOA Road shoe was £179.99 now £116.99

High 5 Sports Energy Gel mixed flavour – box of 20 was £19.99 now £10.99

Clif Bar box of 12 was £19.08 now from £13.95

POC Octal Aero orange helmet was £225 now from £90

Schwalbe One tyre was £52.95 now from £25.99

