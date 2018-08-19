Sunday trading: £1700 off a Specialized S-Works Tarmac Sl6 and £100 off Giro shoes

Here’s our weekly run-down of the deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday



We’re back with more cracking Sunday evening deals, and this week the headliners are a heavily discounted Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Di2 and almost half price Powertap p1 pedals, both of which are best in class products. Following this, we’ve found discounts on the gorgeous Giro Factor Techlace and Sis energy gels.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc SL6 Di2 was £8500, now £6,800

Read more: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Di2 review

With the release of the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Disc it looks like Evans Cycles has slapped the (also excellent) S-Works Tarmac Disc rim brake bike with a tidy 20% discount.

The key feature is the bike’s frame which is without a doubt one of the most compliant yet performance orientated bikes out there. It’s stiff but not harsh and you can feel the road beneath your wheels without being uncomfortable. The rest of the bike is made up of superb parts such as the Roval wheels and Specialized S-Works Turbo Cotton tyres that we named on our Editor’s Choice list year – there’s simply not a weak part on this bike.

Buy now: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc SL6 Di2 at Evans Cycles for £6,800

Powertap P1 Dual Sided power meter pedals were £1050, now £591

Read more: Powertap P1 pedals review

Power meter pedals offer lots of benefits that their crank or chainring based brethren can’t match. For example ease of setup, easy battery replacements and, most importantly, the ability to transfer them from one bike to another.

When we reviewed them, we were really impressed, calling these pedals a ‘superb power meter that is without a doubt the most versatile and easy to install on the market’.

Buy now: Powertap P1 Dual Sided power meter pedals at ProBikeKit for £591

Giro Factor Techlace shoes were £299, now £199

Read more: Giro Factor Techlace review

The Giro Factor Techlace are a stylish blend of performance and comfort thanks to the mash up of laces/velcro and a Boa dial. The sole is a stiff Easton EC90 carbon one, while the upper is a flexible but premium Evofibre.

Our esteemed Tech Editor Symon Lewis gave the Factor Techlace a 9/10 when he reviewed them, remarking on how they offer everything a laced shoe offers in terms of fit, but also on the fly adjustment.

Buy now: Giro Factor Techlace at Evans Cycles for £199

SiS Go Isotonic energy gel selection box was £28.49, now £13.99

Some people swear by the use of energy gels, some people avoid them unless they’re in dire straits – either way, it’s always worth having one stuffed in your rear pocket. Now you can have 20 stuff in your pockets if you wish because this selection box is a whopping 50% off.

Buy now: Sis Go Isotonic energy gel selection box at Chain Reaction Cycles for £13.99

More great deals

Tacx Satori smart trainer was £284, now £190

Topeak Hexus mulit-tool was £22, now £14.99

Castelli Alpha ROS jersey was £220 now from £126

Altura NV saddle pack medium was £16.99 now £9.99

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £29.99

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20 now from £9.99

OnGuard Brute Long D lock was £60 now £25.99

Specialized Sport cycling shoes were £79.99 now £48.99

Specialized BG Sport mitts were £19.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 pedals were £109.99 now £61.49

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £449.99

KMC Z510 HX 1/8 single speed chain was £12.99 now £7.99

That’s it for this week folks, but check back for more next week and keep an eye out for our midweek deals too.