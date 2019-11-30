Get boss at ‘cross with Black Friday cyclocross bike deals

If you thought you’d left it too late in the season to start racing cyclocross, you’d be wrong – events will continue well into the new year, and ‘summer cross’ is becoming more and more popular.

Even if you don’t fancy pinning a number on, a cyclocross bike allows you to explore new terrain over the winter months, hopping between trails, gravel and tarmac with minimal disruption.

We’ve found a selection of cyclocross bikes ready to wheel away on a Black Friday deal.

Cube Cross Race C:62 Pro Cyclocross Bike – was £2199 now £1499

A premium carbon frame with Shimano Ultegra groupset and hydraulic disc brakes, you’ll also enjoy Mavic Aksium Allroad Disc wheels and the Schwalbe X-One Allround tyres are ready to take you exploring straight out the box.

Ribble CX SL – was £2099 now £1699, or Ribble CX AL – was £1549 now £1119

Ribble has deals on both the SL carbon and AL aluminium models in its cyclocross stable.

The carbon model is the brand new thoroughbred racer, launched earlier this year. It comes with clearance for tyres up to 40mm, and oversized bottom bracket, chainstays and headtube for optimal power transfer and dropped seat stays for compliance.

The build on offer comes with a Shimano 105 hydraulic disc groupset.

The aluminium build is a more versatile beast, which you could race or just enjoy on mixed terrain, including the road. There’s space for tyres up to 35mm or 32mm with mudguards and you get a SRAM Rival 1x groupset.

Transition Rapture Cyclocross Bike (Large) – was £2499 now £1499.40

This is a smashing deal, but only if you ride a size large (buying a sale bike that doesn’t fit you is definitely a false economy!)

If you’re the lucky owner of long limbs, then this 2017 frame and build could be up your street.

This is a chromoly frame with a steel fork. It’s singlespeed compatible and a custom FAST (Freedom Axle System Technology) dropout system allows for easy wheel changes. Cable routing is internal and the bottom bracket is threaded.

This build runs SRAM Rival with a 1×11 40 tooth chainring, Reynolds wheels and TRP Spyre brakes.

Pinnacle Arkose A8 2019 Adventure Road Bike – was £1000 now £750

The Arkose began life as a cyclocross bike, but has now morphed itself into an adventure road bike – meaning there’s just a few subtle changes that will provide a slightly more road-going ride on tarmac but it’s not really designed with ‘cross racing at front of mind.

The frame is alloy, with a carbon fork to smooth out the bumps. The frame has been built around the use of either 650b wheels with up to 52mm tyres or 700c wheels and up to 45mm tyres – the rubber fitted as standard is WTB’s Riddler Comp in 37mm with fetching tan sidewalls.

Vitus Substance VR Adventure Road Bike – was £1099.99 now £769.99

Another model built with all terrain exploration at front of mind, this Vitus has also been designed around a rider using 650b or 700c wheels, in this case dressed with WTB Byway 47mm rubber. The frame is aluminium, with a carbon fork and mounts for a rack and mudguards.

The shifting is Shimano Tiagra and disc brakes are hydraulic.

