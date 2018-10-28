Sunday Trading: 50% off Prologo’s high tech saddle, £16 off a 300 lumen Lezyne rear light and more

Here’s our latest Sunday round-up of the best cycling deals from the online cycling retailers

Yep, it’s officially the start of the Great British Winter, what with the clocks going back and the weather getting colder. But never fear, we’ve a plethora of bargains to keep you riding through whatever the next few months throw at us.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Prologo Scratch II PAS CPC Nack saddle was £294.99 now £139.99

Upgrade your seat with Prologo’s PAS CPC saddle. It’s got tiny cooling tower shaped grippers on its surface, which keep you from slipping around, improve air circulation and give you a massage while you ride.

Read more: Prologo Scratch II PAS CPC saddle review

It made our Editor’s Choice selection last year. Now the Nack carbon railed version is 50% off at Wiggle. There’s a similar discount on the Tirox railed Prologo Zero-II CPC saddle, now priced from £75.

Buy now: Prologo Scratch II PAS CPC Nack saddle at Wiggle for £139.99

Lezyne Strip Drive Pro rear light was £49.99 now from £33.99

Keep yourself seen in the dark and low light conditions with the Strip Drive Pro. It zaps drivers with up to 300 lumens output, has a bunch of different modes and recharges easily via its in-built USB plug.

Read more: Lezyne Strip Drive Pro review

With good side visibility too, there’s no excuse for the SMIDSYs.

Buy now: Lezyne Strip Drive Pro rear light at Evans Cycles from £33.99

OnGuard Pitbull DT Shackle U-lock and cable was £52.99 now £23.98

If your cold weather routine includes more café stops, you’ll want to make sure your bike is safe while you’re inside warming up. The OnGuard Pitbull has the highest gold Sold Secure rating and includes a cable as well as a D-lock, so you can make sure that your front wheel is still there when you head out again.

Buy now: OnGuard Pitbull DT Shackle U-lock and cable from Tredz for £23.98

High 5 Recovery Drink 1.6kg was £42.83 now from £21.95

Speed up your recovery with High 5’s recovery drink. It contains 18g of whey protein isolate per serving to refresh tired muscles, ready to do it all over again tomorrow.

Wiggle has a selection of flavours, with the berry version almost 50% off. Chocolate and banana flavours are closer to full price though.

Buy now: High 5 Recovery Drink 1.6kg at Wiggle from £21.95

More deals this week:

Fulcrum Racing Sport 700c DB 6-bolt disc brake wheelset was £179.99 now £89.99

Pearl Izumi Transfer Wool long sleeved baselayer was £59.99 now from £40.62

Gore C3 legwarmers were £42.99 now £29.99

Tifosi Synapse Clarion interchangeable lens sunglasses were £69.99 now £41.99

Lezyne Mega Colour GPS computer was £180.00 now £135.99

POC Octal Aero Raceday helmet was £220 now £99.99

Shimano Ultegra 6800 cassette was £74.99 now from £39.95

Look Kéo cleats were £19.99 now £9.79

Cateye wearable mini rear light was £9.99 now £6.37

Vittoria Rubino Pro Control G+ Isotech tyre was £39.99 now from £20.39

Time Atac XC8 carbon pedals were £139.99 now £98.99

Endura Dexter overshoes were £27.99 now £18.66

Sealskinz merino liner gloves were £10.00 now £7.00

Hutchinson Fusion 5 Kevlar Pro tyre was £36.99 now £19.99

Mavic Roadie H20 cap was £30.00 now £19.99

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses were from £175.00 now from £104.99

Check back next week for more great deals