Tech of the Week: Spartacus’ new clothes and Zipp bring back silver

Spartacus’ new Gore Wear collection

Fabian Cancellara has had a relationship with Gore Wear for a long time and has been responsible for helping the clothing brand develop some of its flagship kit. This new eight piece collection brings together some of his favourite items and sprinkles some unique and distinctive features, as well as an exclusive blue colour scheme.

Could this new update be the end of Garmin Vector woes?

Garmin’s Vector power pedals have long been hailed as one of the better power meters on the market. But like many precision, high-tech components reliability has always been a bit of an achilles heel. Garmin thinks it has solved the issues now and has refined and updated the battery door – a part that has been identified as being the culprit for many a failure.

Zipp bring back silver

Launched at the end of the week, Zipp has put its head over the parapet and brought back silver components. At a time when it looks like every component brand wants your bike to look like a modern stealth fighter, Zipp has included a new silver anodised finish to its high on value Service Course BSS (Bar, Stem and Seatpost) kit.

So there’s been a lot in the news about self distancing and keeping active, luckily there’s been a lot of tech stories to help you keep yourself immersed in cycling at this difficult time.

Wahoo launch bonkers Kickr bike

Another fully functioning indoor training bike, this time with the typical Wahoo attention to detail. You want to train with a headwind (who doesn’t???) you got it! The bike combines the resistance unit we know and love from the Kickr smart trainer, with the up and downhill movement seen in the Kickr Climb as well as additional nods to realism, like the Kickr Headwind indoor cycling fan.

Road Grand Tours VR training software goes free

Virtual cycling platform Road Grand Tours (RGT) has today announced that it is making all of its Premium features available for free to all indoor cyclists, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LeCol and Wahoo launch indoor training kit

British clothing brand Le Col and cycling connectivity experts Wahoo Fitness have announced a joint indoor cycling collection. Perfect for wearing whilst riding your new Wahoo Kickr bike and following your RGT route!

The range of two collections made by Le Col have been born out of thousands of indoor ride activities collected by Wahoo, provider of indoor trainers and computer software.

