Decathlon launches new Triban bikes and drops the B’twin name

Decathlon confirms its name change and launches three new models

Back in February Decathlon revealed it was planning to drop the B’twin name from its Triban road bikes. Now it has confirmed the overhaul of its Triban range, as well as launching two new models. The range will now just be known as Triban, as opposed to B’twin Triban.

On paper, it might seem inconsequential, but it’s a big deal for the French brand with B’twin almost being a household name. However, it says it’s necessary because of the sheer number of bikes it now produces. Going forward, it says the ranges will be split, although we’ve only been revealed the new Triban name and bikes so far.

Being more specific, Decathlon says these bikes fit under the ‘cyclo tourisme’ category and suit beginners through to advanced riders while the Ultra range is for those who have a performance element to their riding.

The bigger benefit of the name change, the band says, was the creative freedom it offered to redesign the Triban bikes that have been the brand’s bread and butter bikes for a very long time.

Ranging from flat bar, go anywhere models through to superbly comfortable aluminium frame racing bikes, they flew off the shelves. Those previous models still exist, but now Decathlon has a deeper clarification of its Triban range, introducing two new models: the RC500 and the RC520. These new models will replace the old Triban 540.

Triban Rc500 (£529) and Triban RC520 (£729)

The aluminium frame bikes, with their dropped seat stays, 27.2mm seat posts mirror and compact geometry mirror Decathlon’s desire for a comfort orientated bike.

They’re designed for doing it all; road riding, adventuring, touring – you name it and it can do it. This is mirrored in the the carbon/aluminium fork and the clearance to gobble up 36mm tyres with guards.

The groupset is a Shimano Sora 9-speed groupset with a 50/34t chainset and the bike uses mechanical Promax disc brakes.

In comparison, the Triban RC520 comes with a Shimano 105 groupset, albeit without the dedicated chainset or brakes. Instead, the RC520 uses TRP’s Hy/Rd hybrid callipers, which are a mixture of cable and hydraulic stoppers.

Both bikes come specced with a brand new Triban wheelset, the first that Decathlon has produced and they’re tubeless ready with a 17mm internal width. Plus, those with an eye to commuting will also be pleased to hear that the frame comes with holes for mounting guards and pannier racks.

Also new is the Triban Ergofit saddle, a new hammock designed saddle that the brand says should be comfortable on long days in the saddle.

Both of the new bikes should be available in UK Decathlon stores from October 8th 2018.