Who’s out of the Giro d’Italia 2019 after stage five?

Injury prevented Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) from riding more than 2 kilometres of stage five of the Giro d’Italia.

The former Giro winner and team’s general classification hope was caught up in a crash on stage four, resulting in a deep laceration and swelling at the knee.

Though x-rays showed no fractures, he climbed off his bike 1.5km into the following stage.

Kristijan Koren (Bahrain–Merida) did not start stage five, after he was suspended by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) for ‘potential Anti-Doping Rules Violations’.

Koren was one of four current and former riders to be suspended – alongside former pro Alessandro Petacchi, current UAE Team Emirates rider Kristijan Đurasek and ex-pro and current Bahrain-Merida Sports Director Borut Božič.

All four are suspected of being involved in an undercover blood doping ring discovered by Australian police, with offences taking place over the course of the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) did not start stage four of the race, with his team withdrawing him citing “unusual physiological results” following internal testing.

In a statement, UAE Team Emirates said: “Following team policy concerning the protection of our athletes’ health, the Colombian will be suspended to undergo further testing in the following weeks, in collaboration with the UCI, as we try to determine the cause of these unusual results.”

The first to leave the race was Hiroki Nishimura (Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè).

The Japanese rider missed the time cut on the 8.2 kilometre individual time trial, on Saturday May 11.

The 24-year-old completed the course in 17 minutes 30 seconds, 4-36 down on winner Primož Roglič and 44 seconds slower than the limit.

His team commented in a statement that Nishimura had suffered as a result of nerves in the lead up to the event.

That leaves the peloton at 172 riders, having begun in Bologna on Saturday with 176.

The 2019 Giro d’Italia takes place over three weeks from May 11 to June 2.

Who is out of the Giro d’Italia after stage five?

Stage five

Kristijan Koren (Bahrain–Merida) – doping allegations

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) – injury following crash on stage four

Stage four

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) – did not start the stage, withdrawn by team following “unusual physiological results.”

Stage one

Hiroki Nishimura (Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè) – missed time cut

This article will be updated as the race progresses.