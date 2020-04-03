‘The real heroes have been tackling this crisis head on’: British Cycling athletes thank the NHS during coronavirus pandemic

British Cycling’s superstar athletes have paid an emotional tribute to NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an emotional video message to the UK’s health workers, Olympic and Paralympic riders have thanked those on the front lines during this unprecedented crisis.

Katie Archibald said: “I’ve heard sportspeople labelled as heroes. Heroes for running faster, jumping higher, pedalling harder.

“But while the current coronavirus crisis has almost an entire nation scared and anxious, our real heroes have been tackling this crisis head on, putting other people’s lives and safety ahead of their own.

“We at the Great Britain Cycling Team and British Cycling want to add our thanks to the nation’s heroes.

“To Britain’s frontline workers and our NHS, thank you.”

Lora Fachie, a visually impaired tandem rider with the British para-cycling team, said: “We just want to say a massive thank you to all the NHS staff who are working on the front line to fight the coronavirus.”

The video also features Dame Sarah Storey, Ed Clancy, and Cycling Weekly columnist Elinor Barker, who all offered their thanks to the health service.

On Thursday evening (April 2), for the second week, the British public stepped outside their homes to applaud the nation’s health and key workers.

At 8pm each week people stand in their porches, front gardens and balconies to make noise for those working to help others.

The UK now has 33,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, while 2,921 have died from the condition.

Meanwhile in the cycling world, all racing has been suspended until at least June 1 while the 2020 Olympics have been postponed by a year.

This week the UCI announced it was extending its suspension of all racing, with the Critérium du Dauphiné now postponed.