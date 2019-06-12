Wout van Aert dominates to take first WorldTour victory as Adam Yates steals race lead in Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 time trial

Wout van Aert took his first victory at the highest level in the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 stage four time trial, as Adam Yates moves into the yellow jersey after an outstanding solo effort.

A breathless day in the south east of France saw a huge performance from former cyclocross world champion Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), horrific news for Chris Froome who crashed during the stage recon and suffered a broken leg, and Brit Yates moves into the race lead.

Van Aert’s shock victory has been overshadowed by the news that Team Ineos leader Froome would not be starting the Tour de France after suffering a serious injury during a fall while riding the course before the start of the stage.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was assured in the solo test, finishing sixth on the stage and riding hard enough to steal the race lead from Bahrain-Merida’s Dylan Teuns by just four seconds.

